

Ian Boyd (32) and Greg Caliixte enjoy the second half at EagleBank Arena. (Rafael Suanes/George Mason Athletics)

George Mason on Sunday continued taking incremental steps in its recovery from a slow start to the men’s basketball season, using a strong second half to defeat St. Bonaventure, 68-53, at EagleBank Arena for its first 2-0 start since joining the Atlantic 10 five years ago.

The Patriots (8-7) shot 52 percent after intermission, making 6 of 9 three-pointers, and made 10 of 11 free throws to win for the fourth time in five games and sport a winning record for the first time. The setback was no blemish: a one-point margin at Kansas State.

With the entire squad returning, the Patriots were picked to finish fourth in the 14-team conference, creating expectations unseen since their glory days in the Colonial Athletic Association.

However, they stumbled to defeats in the first three games and in five of seven.

With things beginning to come together, Coach Dave Paulsen on Sunday watched his team overcome a poor start to claim a three-point halftime lead without major contributions from the starters. The Patriots got going after the break and brushed off a brief funk midway through the second half to pull away from the Bonnies (4-10, 0-1), who have lost five straight.

“In a lot of ways," Paulsen said, "that is a more gratifying win than Thursday night” at Saint Joseph’s, where the Patriots used a 19-0 second-half run en route to a 25-point victory.

Why?

“Because we got knocked to the mat a little bit early in the game, struggled to score, turned the ball over. We were a little bit out of sync, and our guys really showed a lot of grit and toughness and defended.”

Paulsen was not happy with the first 10 minutes as the Patriots fell behind by eight, conceded easy baskets, allowed a five-shot possession and tossed up wayward shots.

“We just weren’t getting the stops we needed,” said junior guard Justin Kier, who recorded 15 points and tied a career high in rebounds — set four days earlier — with 14. “We adjusted to some things. As long as we played 'D,’ we knew we were going to win this game.”

Kier’s attacks on the basket and the team’s defense, keyed by sophomore guard Javon Greene, led to a 10-point lead early in the second half. After the Bonnies went on a 14-2 run, Mason seized control by scoring 14 straight.

Jamal Hartwell II, Otis Livingston II and Greene then made three-pointers on consecutive possessions in an 80-second stretch, Greg Calixte scored inside and Ian Boyd completed a three-point play for a 56-44 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left.

Livingston made three three-pointers in the second half and finished with 13 points to move into fourth place on the program’s career scoring list.

“It feels good to start off 2-0” in the conference, he said. “We’re just going to stick to what is working for us.”

The reserves have helped keep it working. Boyd hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first half and posted nine points and five rebounds overall. Calixte added eight points and nine rebounds.

Paulsen said Calixte "kept us in the game in the first half, especially on the glass” with six rebounds.

Of the bench players, Livingston said, “We trust them on the floor just like the starters. They play hard for us.”

Strengthened by Calixte’s performance, the Patriots enjoyed a 44-24 rebounding advantage over the Bonnies, who shot 39 percent and missed 15 of 20 three-pointers.

Commenting on the rebounding effort by the 6-4 Kier, Paulsen said: “I am on his butt a lot because I think he has a chance to be special. But 14 rebounds is a pretty good effort — makes Marquise Moore look like a softy.”

Moore, a 6-2 guard, averaged 10.9 rebounds in his senior season in 2016-17.

Davidson (10-4, 1-0) will provide a stiffer test Wednesday.

“They all know,” Paulsen said of his players, “we got more room to keep getting better.”