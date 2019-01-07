

One day after her North Point team's 60-35 win over Westlake, forward Kennedy Davis teaches shooting fundamentals to a young girl during a clinic. (David J. Kim/Washington Post) (David Kim/Washington, D.C.)

About 14 hours after a 60-35 blowout win, North Point players gathered at the gymnasium Saturday morning to participate in a basketball clinic where they taught fundamentals to kids ages 8-14.

The event allowed the Eagles players to sharpen their skills as well.

“Having to teach them makes me think that as a 17-year-old and a junior on a varsity team, there’s still basics that I have to follow,” junior forward Kennedy Davis said. “If I want these kids to listen to me and trust in me, I have to make sure I’m doing it as well.”

Considering their track record — seven state semifinal appearances in the last eight seasons — the Eagles appear to have a strong foundation. This year, they are winning by an average margin of 14 points. In fact, in Friday’s win against Westlake, a running clock was implemented at one point as North Point was ahead by more than 35.

But in the Eagles’ last five playoff losses, opponents have blown them out by an average of 24 points. If they want a legitimate chance of going past the state semifinal and winning the state title, they can’t let what happened in this season’s two losses occur again — having a large lead entering the fourth quarter and eventually losing it.

“We were playing to not lose instead of playing to win. Just wanting it to end, instead of keep scoring,” Davis said. “We lost the drive at the end, which in unacceptable.”

For his team to take the next step, Coach Michael Serpone said he wants more vocal leadership, especially from his star player, Tay Jackson.

Jackson is quiet and leads by example. When Serpone suggested that she sit out practices Monday and Tuesday because she rolled her ankle in Friday’s game, she refused. As a four-year varsity member, Jackson is known for her tenacious defense. This year, as the leader of the squad, she has also stepped up her offensive game, averaging more than 20 points.

“There’s pressures on me, but I know my teammates will have my back at the same time,” Jackson said. “I also know what they’re capable of and I just have to trust in them to help me on the way.”

There was less pressure interacting with kids on a Saturday morning, and an opportunity to both hone skills and be a leader. But the Eagles still had playoffs on the mind.

“I don’t want history to repeat itself,” Davis said. “I really want to get a ring for myself, for this team, for the seniors.”

-David J. Kim

Coach Roderick Hairston joins C.H. Flowers after four-year break

Following coaching stints at Eleanor Roosevelt, Pallotti and Bullis, Roderick Hairston spent the past four years away from basketball after the death of his mother. Hairston used that time to figure out what he wanted to do next.

During Hairston’s break, his former players mentioned how he shaped them for the rest of their lives. That helped remind Hairston, who had been coaching for 21 years, he still loved basketball.

Hairston took over as C.H. Flowers’s coach in August, and he has led the Jaguars to a 6-1 start after beating undefeated Suitland, 63-36, on Friday night.

“I never really lost the love for it,” Hairston said. “I just felt like at the time of my leave of absence, I couldn’t give everything I needed to give to the girls.”

Hairston won five state championships at Eleanor Roosevelt, where he played in the mid-1980s, and wanted to return to Prince George’s County. Hairston also desired to coach star Jaguars guard Kaniyah Harris, who he watched last year.

Behind his up-tempo offense, Hairston has commanded the Jaguars to six double-digit wins after the team finished .500 last season. Their only loss came against Good Counsel on Dec. 29.

“It’s definitely different than what it was like when I first started,” Hairston said, “yet it felt like riding a bike.”

-Kyle Melnick

Bishop Ireton begins another fight for positioning in the WCAC

On Friday night, Bishop Ireton had to go through the painful but necessary task all WCAC teams undergo: they had to host St. John’s.

The nationally ranked Cadets are not a fun attraction to bring to town, especially if you’re looking for a victory. They dismantled the Cardinals on Friday, turning a tight first quarter into a 76-44 win.

But Ireton has no time to mull over what went wrong against St. John’s, because they have another conference game looming Tuesday. Such is life for a team such as the Cardinals, trying to take down the conference’s titans while also making sure they don’t fall to anyone below them in the standings.

Senior forward Akunna Konkwo knows this balance well. She has spent four years playing varsity basketball in the WCAC and is comfortable with the grind.

“It does get annoying sometimes,” Konkwo said of her competitive conference. “But it’s fun.”

After Friday’s loss, Ireton sits at 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Last year they finished 11-7 in the WCAC, fifth place. They were on the bottom of the top tier, as every team below them had a losing record in conference play.

If they want to stay in that tier and even push for a top three spot this season, Konkwo said it’s all about being able to reset.

“It’s about playing hard and then recovering after practices and games,” Konkwo said. “Team chemistry on and off the court is also key.”

-Michael Errigo

Woodbridge Puts First Loss Out of Mind

After ending 2018 with their first loss of the season, Woodbridge was able to start the new year off right with a 54-37 victory over Forest Park on Friday, even if it didn’t seem that way to start.

The Vikings struggled in the first three quarters, trailing 31-30 heading into the fourth. But they rallied back with a 24-6 run to secure the win.

Senior Vanessa Laumbach and sophomore Adaija Bender put up double-figure performances for the Vikings, and junior Aaliyah Pitts, who leads Woodbridge with 13.2 points per game, added nine points.

“[We have] a lot of size and a lot of experience… we can come off the bench with kids who would be starters at most programs,” Coach Tamika Dudley said. “There’s a lot of maturity on the floor as well.”

Woodbridge is 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Vikings went undefeated against conference opponents last year and have a good start toward accomplishing the same this season. Their next conference matchup comes Tuesday against Hylton, which is 2-10 and is seeking its first victory against a conference opponent this season.

Although Woodbridge ranks 12th in the state and second in the 6A division, trailing only South County, the Vikings aren’t satisfied; they’re looking to take their game to the next level, and their play over the last two games highlights a few areas where they can improve.

“We didn’t play our best game [against Forest Park]... we’ve got to be more disciplined,” Dudley said. “We have a lot of talented kids, and we have to get better.”

-Sammi Silber