A 90-year-old man who won his age group’s sprint race during the U.S. Masters Track National Championships last July has been given a public warning by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for two banned substances.

Carl Grove, who is from Bristol, Ind., was the oldest participant in the event and, according to USADA, contaminated meat was “more likely than not” to blame for the positive result at the Trexlertown, Pa., competition.

“He tested positive for epitrenbolone, which is a metabolite of the prohibited substance trenbolone, as the result of an in-competition urine sample he provided on July 11, 2018 after setting a world record at the Masters Track National Championships,” USADA’s statement said. “While investigating the source of his positive test, it was also determined that a supplement Grove was using prior to July 11, 2018 was contaminated with clomiphene.”

It added: “Before disclosing his consumption of meat on the evening prior to submitting his July 11 sample, Grove provided USADA with information about supplements he had used, none of which listed clomiphene or any other prohibited substances on the Supplement Facts label. Detailed analysis subsequently conducted on the supplement by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed the presence of clomiphene in one of the supplements.

“Since his positive sample was collected in-competition, Grove has been disqualified from competitive results obtained on July 11, 2018, the date his sample was collected.”

Athletes in many sports have been warned that meat, especially in China and Mexico, may be contaminated with the prohibited substances used to stimulate animal growth. The dangers of consuming meat in certain places became widely known in 2012, when Alberto Contador blamed contaminated meat when a positive test caused him to be stripped of the 2010 Tour de France title and banned for two years.

