It’s time for the first Washington Post bracket projection of 2019 — first and projection being the key words here, but those who would rather move straight to complaints over who was included and who was snubbed are free to do so.

For those fully aware there’s still half a season of games remaining, here’s four overarching questions for this initial (but far from final) stab at sorting out a 68-team bracket.

1. Is there any sense of how the NCAA’s new ranking system — the NET — is going to be applied?

No, and there probably won’t be an accurate feel for the NCAA men’s tournament selection committee’s new primary tool for evaluating teams’ résumés until the field is unveiled on Selection Sunday, March 17.

Actually, apply an asterisk to that, since the committee has revealed a few seed lines as a promotional gimmick the last few years about a month before Selection Sunday. If that occurs again, it could reveal something.

More than likely, though, a full bracket reveal coupled with a full set of data will provide the most insight. And that won’t help in forecasting this year’s field.

2. Are there really 10 Big Ten teams in this projection?

You looked ahead, didn’t you? After a decidedly down year for the bottom half of the conference, the Big Ten saw nearly its entire league acquit itself well in the first two months of this season.

It’s the individual teams that matter, not the league, but there is a collective benefit to having 12 of 14 conference members in the top 100 of the NET (and 12 in the top 60 of the KenPom rankings). For the next two months, few losses will be terribly damaging on their own for anyone in the Big Ten. That’s a helpful advantage, though going, say, 6-14 in league play is still not recommended.

3. Are there really just two Pac-12 teams and one Atlantic 10 school in this field?

For now, that’s what it looks like. The Pac-12 warranted a deep dive last week, and there isn’t a team in the Atlantic 10 at quite the level Rhode Island was at last year.

Things have a way of sorting themselves out, but remember this: The field isn’t going to get smaller. There are 36 at-large bids, and someone will earn them.

4. Is there enough of a sample size to fairly do this exercise now?

Fair question. It’s still early enough to experience some wild shifts from week to week, but just about everyone has delved into conference play and is roughly at the midpoint of the regular season. Some teams are harder to assess because of either poor nonconference schedules or early-season player absences that won’t have such an outsize influence in a couple months. This a rough draft, with many more revisions still to come.

Field notes

Last four in: Mississippi, Syracuse, Butler, Kansas State

First four on the outside: Clemson, Temple, Utah State, Saint Louis

Next four on the outside: Washington, San Francisco, Florida, Lipscomb

Conference call: Big Ten (10), ACC (8), Big 12 (7), SEC (7), Big East (5), American Athletic (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. West, South vs. Midwest

EAST REGION

Columbia, S.C.

(1) Duke vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/North Carolina A&T — SUMMIT/Purdue-Fort Wayne winner

(8) Purdue vs. (9) Alabama

Hartford, Conn.

(5) Nevada vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Wofford

(4) St. John’s vs. (13) COLONIAL/Hofstra

Tulsa

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) SUN BELT/Georgia State

(6) Indiana vs. (11) Kansas State-Syracuse winner

Des Moines

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Cincinnati

(2) Kansas vs. (15) HORIZON/Green Bay

There’s a decent case to be made for either Duke, Michigan or Virginia as the top overall seed. Also, it’s more than two months from Selection Sunday, so now’s not the time to make a big deal of that spot. … With Nevada taking its first loss of the season, it becomes one of the more curious teams to assess. The Wolf Pack scheduled well in aggregate (No. 34 nonconference), but pretty much all of those Pac-12 teams they played are letting them down. …

A Kentucky-Indiana game in the round of 32 would draw plenty of attention from fans of the NBA Draft. … It’s a tough call at this point figuring out what to do with Kansas in the wake of Udoka Azubuike’s season-ending hand injury. The committee won’t have that problem come March since the Jayhawks will be without him for the entirety of league play, but this projection doesn’t ding the Jayhawks (at least for now).

SOUTH REGION

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Virginia vs. (16) SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Texas Southern

(8) TCU vs. (9) Minnesota

Salt Lake City

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(4) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (13) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

Des Moines

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Florida State vs. Butler-Mississippi winner

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Seton Hall vs. (10) Arizona State

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) METRO ATLANTIC/Rider

In another case of pure coincidence (no, really!), Virginia and Michigan State are in the same regional. … TCU is one of two teams seeded eighth or better in this projection to have not played a Quadrant 1 game yet (Nevada is the other). … Houston rates well in the NET, not so great in KenPom and other analytic measures. …

Iowa State probably helped itself as much as anyone last weekend, but there’s obviously a long way to go for Lindell Wigginton and the Cyclones (and everybody else). … UC Irvine has the best NET figure in the Big West, the only conference in the country that has yet to have a league game. … Given the committee’s love of teams with high-end victories and Arizona State’s three Quadrant 1 wins, the Sun Devils are included in this field.

MIDWEST REGION

Columbus, Ohio

(1) BIG TEN/Michigan vs. (16) BIG SKY/Northern Colorado

(8) Texas vs. (9) Iowa

San Jose

(5) Marquette vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State

(4) Auburn vs. (13) MOUNTAIN WEST/Fresno State

Jacksonville, Fla.

(3) Virginia Tech vs. (14) BIG SOUTH/Radford

(6) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo vs. (11) ATLANTIC 10/Virginia Commonwealth

Tulsa

(2) BIG 12/Texas Tech vs. (15) PATRIOT/Lehigh

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Central Florida

Michigan and Iowa are only scheduled to play once this season, so a possible round-of-32 matchup follows the bracketing rules. The logjam of Big Ten teams will likely ease some over the next month or so, but for now the plethora of quality teams from the Land of Legends and Leaders requires some massaging of matchups. … Texas doesn’t score well in the NCAA’s new metric, but does well in KenPom and owns three Quadrant 1 victories. That gets the Longhorns into the 8-9 discussion for now. …

Virginia Tech vs. Radford (a matchup of neighboring schools) in Jacksonville, Fla., would be exactly the sort of matchup that makes people think the committee carefully concocts first-round matchups. … Central Florida and Cincinnati swapped spots in the bracket to avoid a Cincinnati-Ohio State rematch from the regular season.

WEST REGION

Jacksonville, Fla.

(1) SEC/Tennessee vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Sacred Heart — SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin winner

(8) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (9) Maryland

San Jose

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

(4) N.C. State vs. (13) IVY/Yale

Hartford, Conn.

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

(6) Oklahoma vs. (11) PAC-12/Arizona

Salt Lake City

(7) LSU vs. (10) Nebraska

(2) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (15) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Grand Canyon

Here’s guessing Villanova is better than a No. 8 seed when all is said and done. … N.C. State’s nonconference strength of schedule (No. 348) doesn’t matter nearly as much when it is 13-1, but it might cost the Wolfpack a seed line come March. … Princeton has won the only Ivy League game so far (over Penn), but Yale’s overall metrics give it the nod for now. …

History lesson: Oklahoma is 3-0 all-time in the NCAA tournament against Arizona (1988, 1999 and 2002). … If you had to bet on one team to have one specific road to the Final Four, Gonzaga going through Salt Lake City and then the West regional in Anaheim, Calif., might be the choice.

