

Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom could miss Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

The Washington Capitals could be without top-six center Nicklas Backstrom on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers; he’s considered a “game-time decision” after missing the morning skate with an illness. Backstrom hasn’t missed a game all season and has 10 goals with 34 assists in 41 games.

“He wasn’t feeling that great yesterday and isn’t still, so we’ll see how he is tonight,” Coach Todd Reirden said.

With Backstrom not on the ice Tuesday morning, center Lars Eller took Backstrom’s place centering a second line with Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie, and Travis Boyd was between Brett Connolly and Andre Burakovsky on the third line. If Backstrom doesn’t play, then Eller, who has six goals and 12 assists this season, will replace him on the top power-play unit, which has one goal in its past 30 looks.

Eller’s no stranger to moving into the top-six forward corps, doing so in the postseason, when Backstrom missed three playoff games, and in November, when Evgeny Kuznetsov missed six games with a concussion.

“He’s always seemed to rise to the occasion,” Reirden said. “He’s a huge reason why we were able to have the success we did last year with his ability to slide into that top spot, see some more time on that top power play. It’s one of the luxuries we have of having a third-line center that is as good as he is.”

Though Kuznetsov has 36 points in 35 games, he doesn’t have a goal in 15 games, and six of his seven goals this season have come on the power play. Reirden said Kuznetsov’s play has been “up and down” since he returned to the lineup from a concussion on Nov. 30.

“I don’t think he’s really gotten into the rhythm he was in to start the year,” Reirden said. “But he still makes high-end plays and creates a lot. . . . It’s a long year, and I think he’s still be able to generate some numbers, but I think with Kuzy, he’s such a special player that he’s got different expectations about him. I don’t think he’s really found the rhythm that he had prior to the injury, but I’m still hoping before the [all-star] break to really get him running these last few games.”

Copley to start . . . again

Backup goaltender Pheonix Copley has won nine of his 13 starts this season, exceeding all expectations in his first full NHL season. And because he’s acquitted himself so well, he’s getting more starts. He’ll be in net against the Flyers on Tuesday night, his fourth start in Washington’s past eight games. Copley has a 2.56 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

“He continues to earn opportunities,” Reirden said. “He’s put himself in this situation where it’s not just back-to-backs. The other times we’ve gone with him in this type of scenario, he’s played really well. The long-term goal of not wearing out [Braden] Holtby is an important one. Just think about, too, coming up on the All-Star Game and being a part of that for Braden as well — all that stuff factors in there. We’ll have Copley tonight and then plan on seeing Holtby the next two games.”