A year ago, the name on everyone’s lips after the national college football championship game was Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. But, because life, or at least football, comes at you fast, it’s now Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson freshman — A freshman! He should still be asking for directions on-campus. — shredded Bama’s defense, completing 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and, during the Tigers’ two College Football Playoff wins, he passed for 741 yards and six touchdowns.

Watching from the sideline was Deshaun Watson, the former Tigers quarterback who now plays for the Houston Texans.

“I guess I should be used to this by now, right?” he asked (via ESPN) as he stood on the Levi’s Stadium field after Clemson’s 44-16 victory. “Everything I did, he goes and does it, too. My man is a true freshman, he’s got at least two more years to do work. He’s gonna be a legend. He already is. People know that now.”

Watson, who led the Tigers to a 2016 victory over the Crimson Tide for Clemson’s first national title in more than 30 years, and Lawrence have other things in common. Lawrence, who played at Cartersville High School, broke all of Watson’s Georgia state high school passing marks and now is the first true freshman starter to win a national title since 1985, when Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway replaced an injured Troy Aikman in the fourth game of the season.

Even Nick Saban admitted that Lawrence is “a special talent.” Gil Brandt, the radio analyst who formerly was the vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, was already looking ahead. “Trevor Lawrence is the best true freshman QB I’ve ever seen,” he tweeted. “If I was running an NFL team, I’d be making trades for as many 2021 picks I could get my hands on.”

He won’t turn 20 until October, which means, gulp, he’s going to be in college two more years. You think Coach Dabo Swinney is happy?

Lawrence only became the starter in late September, when he replaced Kelly Bryant, who had lost only two games as a starter, after an impressive performance against Georgia Tech. “From the time he walked into that building in January [2018], just a couple of weeks removed from eating in the high school cafeteria, we knew he was the real deal,” Swinney said after Monday night’s game (via ESPN). “He was a leader, Day 1. And, oh, by the way, he can sling that dang football around, too, can’t he?”

He’s nonchalant about it, too, so much so that receiver Hunter Renfrow called him “ice” Monday night. On Monday night, Lawrence allowed that his first season was “an amazing year . . . an unbelievable experience.” Last fall, though, there might have been a hint about how he would handle winning something as monumental as winning a national title.

“Football is important to me, obviously, but it is not my life,” he told the Clemson Insider the week before being named the starter. “It is not like the biggest thing in my life. My faith is. That just comes from kind of knowing who I am outside of that. I just know, no matter how big the situation is, it is not really going to define me.”

For now, this situation does.

