

Maryland guard Serrel Smith Jr. is seeing more playing time recently. (Julio Cortez/AP)

When Maryland played Seton Hall last month, the Terrapins lost by four after they fell behind early, made mistakes late and struggled at the foul line.

Coach Mark Turgeon saw how Anthony Cowan Jr. and Bruno Fernando, two of his best players and the Terps’ top two scorers in that game, grew tired while playing 38 and 36 minutes, respectively. In an earlier loss against Purdue, Turgeon said he noticed the same fatigue from those two key contributors.

So after the Seton Hall loss, Turgeon decided he had to develop more depth. He has done so by playing freshman Ricky Lindo Jr., who joined the team in August after initially planning to attend prep school this year; freshman Serrel Smith Jr., who Turgeon said might have redshirted this year had Kevin Huerter not opted to go to the NBA; and senior Ivan Bender, whose 2017-18 season ended with a knee injury.

Lindo and Smith have both averaged more than 15 minutes in the three games since, all wins. Even last week against Nebraska, a tight game against a Big Ten opponent the Terps ultimately won by two, Smith and Lindo each played 16 minutes.

As conference play continues Tuesday with a visit to Minnesota (12-2, 2-1), the Terps (12-3, 3-1) appear committed to this new formula.

“We had to get more people involved, and we’ve been able to do that,” Turgeon said. “We’ve gotten more people involved. Kids are growing up.”

With Maryland facing a new Big Ten opponent every three or four days, sometimes with flights or bus rides in between, Turgeon’s players might appreciate this newfound depth. After a road win against Rutgers on Saturday, Maryland travels again to face the Golden Gophers, who have won six straight games, followed by a home matchup Friday against Indiana.

The lopsided victory over the Scarlet Knights marked the first time all season Turgeon played nine players for at least 10 minutes. Only one player, Cowan, played at least 30 minutes.

When asked if he can physically feel the difference between playing a season-high 35 minutes and a game like Saturday when he was on the court for 27, sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said he can’t really tell, adding that he and his teammates are “still young.”

“But at the end of the season, you begin to feel it at the later games, begin to feel the toll it takes on your body and stuff,” Morsell said. “Coach Turge has been doing this for a while, so he knows what he’s doing.”

Against Rutgers, Turgeon took Fernando and Cowan out early in the first half after both made early mistakes. But Turgeon said that decision wasn’t to “send a message” to those players, but rather was part of this depth-building plan. Turgeon will continue to face a similar choice: Does he rest key players early in exchange for fresh minutes later?

“What helps is if the guys coming in for them are playing well,” Turgeon said. “And they've done that for the most part.”

Bender has started 13 games in his Maryland career, and Turgeon calls him a smart player whom his teammates trust. Bender recorded six rebounds but didn’t score against Rutgers in a season-high 13 minutes.

Lindo has continued to play more aggressively and protect the rim well. He nearly notched a double-double on Dec. 29 against Radford, finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Since June, no Maryland player has improved as much as Smith, Turgeon said, starting with how he has come to embrace defense. Before games, Smith said his coach tells him to be ready because the staff wants to get him on the court.

“He is locked in — the scouting reports, everything we do in practice defensively,” Turgeon said of the freshman guard. “He really wants to please defensively. Offensively, he's learning to trust his teammates. We all know he can score.”

That ability as a scorer is part of what attracted Turgeon and his staff to Smith during the recruiting process. When Turgeon visited St. Petersburg (Fla.) High to see a different player, Turgeon said he liked them both but “fell in love with Serrel,” whose scoring ability made him a good fit for the team.

If allowed, Smith would shoot every time he gets the ball, Turgeon said. But now he also focuses on defending. Morsell said the freshman brings a swagger to the team, and late in the first half against Rutgers, Smith scored seven straight points for Maryland.

“It helps the team out a lot,” Smith said of his increased role, along with those of Lindo and Bender. “When you can go to the bench and you can bring many guys from the bench into the game, it brings so much more different weapons in.”

