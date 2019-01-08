

Matt LaFleur, right, spent the 2018 season calling plays for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. (Mark Zaleski/Associated Press)

NFL executives in need of new head coaches flew hither and yon in the week after the end of the regular season, conducting interviews with what seemed to be everyone and anyone. Now comes the hard part: actually deciding on a new head coach. Here’s where the eight coach-less NFL teams stand.

THEY GOT THEIR GUY

Packers

Fired: Mike McCarthy

Hired: Matt LaFleur, who spent this past season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. Only a little more than four years older than Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay quarterback who will seek to re-energize his career under his guidance, the 39-year-old LaFleur has worked alongside Kyle Shanahan in Washington and Atlanta and Sean McVay with the Rams but has spent just the one season in Tennessee as his team’s play-caller. Still, just about anything will be more innovative than McCarthy’s “rudimentary stuff,” as described by USA Today’s Doug Farrar.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio posits that Green Bay moved so fast on LaFleur perhaps because the team feared some other team would swoop in, but a league source told him no other team had formally requested permission to interview him.

LaFleur’s hiring in Green Bay seemingly means that Josh McDaniels will remain in New England as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. McDaniels’s only known head coaching interview was with the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport, who adds that Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken “was the other really strong candidate” in Green Bay.

“I’ll be here moving forward,” McDaniels said Tuesday, adding that “the book is closed” on his interviews for 2019.

STILL LOOKING

Bengals

Fired: Marvin Lewis

Candidates: Per various reports, Cincinnati has cast a wide net, interviewing eight candidates including in-house applicants Hue Jackson (who served as a special assistant to Lewis after getting fired by the Browns), Darrin Simmons (special teams coordinator) and Bill Lazor (offensive coordinator). Former Broncos coach Vance Joseph, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken also reportedly have interviewed.

Browns

Fired: Hue Jackson

Candidates: Cleveland nearly has matched its fellow Ohioans, talking to seven people about their job opening. Freddie Kitchens, the team’s offensive coordinator after Jackson’s firing, interviewed Monday. Interim coach Gregg Williams, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, former Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also are in the mix.

Buccaneers

Fired: Dirk Koetter

Candidates: All signs point to Bruce Arians returning to an NFL sideline as Tampa Bay’s coach, with multiple outlets reporting that the two sides are close to an agreement. Arians stepped down as coach of the Cardinals after the 2017 season in part because of his health, and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has reported Monday that the Bucs made Arians, 66, undergo a complete physical at a Tampa hospital Saturday and talked with his personal physician as part of the interview process.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times says Arians would try to bring back most of his Cardinals coaching staff with him, including former Jets coach Todd Bowles as his defensive coordinator.

Broncos

Fired: Vance Joseph

Candidates: Longtime Denver sports journalist Mike Klis says the Broncos apparently are down to either Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Cardinals

Fired: Steve Wilks

Candidates: Arizona reportedly has taken a keen interest in Kliff Kingsbury, whom Texas Tech fired after this past season. Kingsbury accepted the job as USC’s offensive coordinator after his Red Raiders dismissal, but it’s unclear whether he remains in that role. The school originally had blocked Kingsbury from interviewing with NFL teams but apparently has relented. Either that or Kingsbury has resigned. The school has yet to clear that up.

As for why any NFL team would take an interest in a 39-year-old coach who compiled a 35-40 record at the NCAA level, MMQB’s Albert Breer talked to an unnamed AFC scouting director.

“I’m not surprised at all,” the person said. “He’s a really innovative offensive coach, he’s charismatic, he has that kind of feel to him. I think he’s kind of what the new age of these offensive coaches are now. Everyone’s trying to find the next McVay. … He produced a really good offense every year, and fell victim to the same thing the rest of the conference falls victim to. And try and get a kid to go to Lubbock.”

Dolphins

Fired: Adam Gase

Candidates: Bieniemy, Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen all have interviewed, but Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald says Flores “is near if not at the top of the Dolphins’ list.” The Patriots' defensive play-caller interviewed with the team Friday and reportedly made a strong impression on owner Stephen Ross and personnel director. Chris Grier. But Miami will have to wait until after the Patriots’ season is over to make any sort of announcement on Flores, if he is indeed whom it’s targeting.

Jets

Fired: Todd Bowles

Candidates: MMQB’s Albert Breer says Kingsbury interviewed for the New York job on Monday. McCarthy was thought to be a strong possibility at one time but has fallen off the radar, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reports, while Gase’s stock seems to be rising.

