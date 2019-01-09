

Nick Ward is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for Michigan State and earned Big Ten player of the week honors on Monday. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

A season after placing only four teams in the NCAA tournament, the Big Ten is making a strong case to be the best men’s basketball conference this season.

Four schools — No. 2 Michigan, No. 6 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio state and No. 22 Indiana — were ranked in the most recent Associated Press top 25 poll with six others — Maryland, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa and Nebraska — receiving 10 or more votes.

Patrick Stevens had 10 Big Ten teams making the tournament in his first NCAA tournament bracket projection of 2019 for The Post, (one shy of the NCAA record, 11 by the Big East in 2011) after 12 of 14 conference members ranked in the top 100 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET rankings, which replaced the Rating Percentage Index as the primary rating system this year.

[The NCAA’s lousy new metric is going to make March Madness even crazier]

Michigan earned a No. 1 seed in Stevens’s first bracket of the year and rightfully so. The Wolverines are undefeated (15-0, 4-0 in the conference) with a 4-0 record against Group 1 teams and a 3-0 record against Group 2 teams. Their defense holds opponents to 87.5 points per 100 possessions, the fourth-best in the country. No team is better at stopping opponents around the basket (0.9 points per possessions against, 43.7 percent shooting) this season.



Michigan's defense is the fourth-best in the country

Michigan State earned a coveted No. 2 seed from Stevens. The Spartans have the second-best offense (119.7 adjusted offensive rating) with the 15th best defense (91.5). Center Nick Ward is key to it all. The 6-foot-9 junior is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for Michigan State and earned Big Ten player of the week honors on Monday after averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in the team’s wins over Northwestern and Ohio State last week.

[Our first NCAA tournament bracket projection of 2019 is no slam dunk]

The abundance of Big Ten teams in addition to Michigan and Michigan State, while surprising, is warranted. As a conference, Big Ten teams are outscoring opponents by a nationwide high of 15.7 points per game after adjusting for strength of schedule, a schedule that is also the hardest among all college programs (Big Ten opponents are 5.5 points per game better than average). Last season, by comparison, the Big Ten ranked fourth in adjusted scoring margin and fifth in strength of schedule . As a result, only four Big Ten teams earned tournament bids, the lowest total since 2008. The Big 12 Conference was the nation’s strongest last year and sent seven teams to the big dance.



The Big Ten is the nation's strongest conference in 2018-19

Using Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, which adjust points scored and allowed per 100 possessions for strength of schedule, to project ahead we could reasonably expect 11 programs (Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota and Northwestern) to finish with a winning record, good enough to at least get on the selection committee’s short list. From there, nine programs (sorry Purdue and Northwestern) have a resume that stands up to the other factors that are weighted, such as quality of wins and losses, overall and non-conference strength of schedule and the team’s road record, with Michigan and Michigan State still good enough to earn a No. 1 and No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday.

And it is worth noting all but two Big Ten programs, Rutgers and Illinois, rank in the Top 60 of the KenPom rankings, which speaks to the overall strength of the 14-team conference. When the Big East placed 11 teams in the bracket in 2011, it too had 12 squads in the KenPom top 60.

Looking ahead to Selection Sunday, it appears it will be a very good day for the conference, though my current projections don’t see the Big Ten matching the Big East’s record.

My selection process starts with the automatic bids, which are rewarded to the best team in each conference at the end of the regular season. The at-large bids are then chosen using the best average ranking among the following methods: Pomeroy, Sagarin and ESPN’s BPI, three methods specifically named when the NCAA announced it would use analytical methods to select tournament teams. From there teams are winnowed down using Joby’s Nitty Gritty Rankings, an attempt to quantify the characteristics the selection committee has shown to be important as key factors in their analysis.

We’re left with nine Big Ten teams in the bracket:

Big Ten program Projected wins Projected losses Projected seed Michigan 27 4 1 Michigan State 25 6 2 Ohio State 21 10 5 Wisconsin 21 10 6 Nebraska 20 11 6 Maryland 20 11 7 Indiana 20 11 7 Iowa 19 12 9 Minnesota 19 12 9

Having one of the top seeds in the tournament has obvious benefits for teams like Michigan and Michigan State. Michigan, if granted a No. 1 seed, would have a 13 percent chance to be this year’s tournament champion, the highest among teams in the conference. Duke, the No. 1 team in the country by almost any ranking method, has a 28 percent chance to be the last team standing in this year’s iteration of March Madness. Michigan State and Wisconsin don’t have robust chances to win it all but they could surprise as Final Four teams.



Projected results for 2019 NCAA tournament among Big Ten teams

The Big Ten made a bold move this offseason to ensure they wouldn’t be overlooked by the committee by becoming the first conference to play 20 conference games in the history of Division I basketball. Given the overall strength of the conference, that move should reinforce Big Ten Teams' strength of schedule and aid tournament resumes.

So far that scheduling decision is paying off and, if the quality continues, we could be looking at the conference dominating in March.

Read more:

For Maryland’s Brenda Frese, 499 wins and a career’s worth of relationships

Barry Svrluga: Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Justyn Ross are 19. That should scare a lot of people.

All the reasons Alabama’s loss to Clemson was Nick Saban’s worst night ever