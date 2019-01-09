When it comes to thinking about “super” things, Jerry Jones doesn’t limit his imagination to ideas for getting his Dallas Cowboys over the hump and into the Super Bowl. He also looks to the high seas.

There, he’ll now be setting sail aboard his yacht — a superyacht, natch, that cost him almost as much than the Cowboys did, adjusting for inflation, back in the day. The vessel, christened the Brave Eugenia in honor of Jones’s wife, Gene, spans 109 meters in length (just a little longer than a football field) and set him back $250 million. He could have found that just by looking beneath the cushions on his couch because the Cowboys, according to Forbes in 2018, are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, worth just under $5 billion. He paid $150 million for the team in 1989 (which The Post’s Neil Greenberg converts to $290 million today) and Forbes lists Jones’s net worth at $6.8 billion, which means $250 million is chump change.

Jones and his family took possession of the superyacht, built by Oceanco in the Netherlands, around the holidays. It boasts two helipads, a spa, gym, beach club and can accommodate 14 passengers and 20 crew members. Its builder claims it is the first to featured what it calls a LIFE (Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel Efficient, Eco Friendly) design.

Jones, like all billionaires, loves these toys. In 2013, he spent roughly $2 million on The Elegant Lady, a bus that was kind of like AT&T Stadium on wheels, with opulent touches everywhere. It featured three couches, nine TV screens, various concealed coolers, glass shelves for displaying tchotchkes and, of course, a star inlaid in the wooden floor. The bus was involved in a fatal accident in 2016.

