

Maryland's Bruno Fernando goes to the hoop as Minnesota's Daniel Oturu defends. (Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s still early in January, but the Maryland men’s basketball team has started the new year on the right foot when it comes to winning away from home. After earning one Big Ten road victory in nine tries across two seasons in 2018, the Terrapins surpassed that total eight days into 2019.

The Terps had to climb back into a tough game inside a loud arena against Minnesota on Tuesday night, but they were able to extend their recent momentum with an impressive 82-67 win.

The Golden Gophers led by as many as eight points and were still ahead near the midpoint of the second half when Maryland switched to zone defense. Freshman Ricky Lindo Jr. suddenly had a remarkable couple of minutes, knocking down a big three-pointer and grabbing huge defensive rebounds, and junior Anthony Cowan Jr. continued to hit shots as the Terps changed the trajectory of the game. Since a loss to Seton Hall on Dec. 22, Maryland (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) has won four straight games, with the last three coming in league play and the last two coming on the road.

After Cowan struggled early, missing his first three shots, the Terps’ leading scorer settled in and began having one of the best nights of his three seasons at Maryland, tying his career high with 27 points. Cowan made 6 of 7 from the field in the second half and hit all eight free throw attempts, helping Maryland turn a six-point halftime deficit into a comfortable win. He scored 11 of Maryland’s first 15 points in the second half to spark the turnaround.

Freshman Jalen Smith shined throughout the night, recording a career-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds in a hostile Big Ten environment and looking nothing like an 18-year-old playing his fifth league game. Smith has scored at least 14 points in each of his past five games, a stretch that includes the game-winning shot against then-No. 24 Nebraska last week.

The Golden Gophers (12-3, 2-2) had won six straight games and were undefeated at home this season before the Terps visited Minneapolis and snapped both streaks.

Maryland’s standout sophomore, Bruno Fernando, notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Four Minnesota players scored in double digits, led by Amir Coffey with 16 points.

The Terps started to make up ground with a 9-0 run that began at the 14:18 mark in the second half. A layup by freshman Aaron Wiggins tied the game at 54 with 12:57 to play. Minnesota never led again. Maryland made nearly 70 percent of its shots from the field in the second half, including 6 of 7 from behind the arc, and outscored its hosts 48-27.

Minnesota struggled at the foul line, making just 9 of 23 free throw attempts. The Terps, meanwhile, made 24 of 27.

Entering Tuesday, Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy ranked second in the nation by averaging 12.5 rebounds per game and was the Golden Gophers' second-leading scorer averaging 14.9 points per game. He picked up three fouls in the first half and was held to nine points and five rebounds.

Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon remained committed to using his bench, which was necessary when three key Terps — Wiggins, Eric Ayala and Smith — each picked up two fouls in the first half. Lindo finished with six points and five rebounds in 14 minutes, and fellow freshman Serrel Smith Jr. played a season-high 24 minutes and chipped in four points, three rebounds and two assists.

Lindo has become one of the Terps’ key contributors off the bench. During that two-minute stretch in the second half, Lindo recorded a three-pointer, three rebounds, a block and a steal. Maryland took the lead soon after and only continued climbing ahead from there.

