The Texans' Deshaun Watson, Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Bears' Mitchell Trubisky all made their postseason debuts during last weekend’s wild-card round, and each one of them saw their playoffs end there. While Trubisky set Chicago playoff records for passing yards and completions, none of the three had particularly strong games: They compiled an average QBR of 27.5, down from the 61.5 QBR the trio averaged during the regular season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will hope to avoid the same fate on Saturday when Kansas City hosts Indianapolis in the second round. The first-year starter was a revelation during the regular season, throwing for 5,079 yards and 50 touchdowns, and seems pointed toward MVP honors, but history has not been kind to quarterbacks making their first playoff starts.
[‘We got it done!’: The inside story of how Patrick Mahomes landed with the Chiefs]
Here’s the list from this decade, when teams with first-time starting quarterbacks have gone 8-15 in the playoffs.
|Quarterback
|Season
|Stats
|Result
|Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
|2018
|26 of 43, 303 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
|Loss
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens
|2018
|14 of 29, 194 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
|Loss
|Deshaun Watson, Texans
|2018
|29 of 49, 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
|Loss
|Jared Goff, Rams
|2017
|24 of 45, 259 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
|Loss
|Blake Bortles, Jaguars
|2017
|12 of 23, 87 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
|Win
|Case Keenum, Vikings
|2017
|25 of 40, 318 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
|Win
|Marcus Mariota, Titans
|2017
|19 of 31, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
|Win
|Tyrod Taylor, Bills
|2017
|17 of 37, 134 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
|Loss
|Connor Cook, Raiders
|2016
|18 of 45, 161 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs
|Loss
|Matt Moore, Dolphins
|2016
|29 of 36, 289 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
|Loss
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys
|2016
|24 of 38, 302 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
|Loss
|Ryan Lindley, Cardinals
|2014
|16 of 28, 82 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
|Loss
|Nick Foles, Eagles
|2013
|23 of 33, 195 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
|Loss
|Cam Newton, Panthers
|2013
|16 of 25, 267 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
|Loss
|Andrew Luck, Colts
|2012
|28 of 54, 288 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
|Loss
|Joe Webb, Vikings
|2012
|11 of 30, 180 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
|Loss
|Colin Kaepernick, 49ers
|2012
|17 of 31, 263 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (also set NFL single-game record for a QB with 181 rushing yards)
|Win
|Matt Schaub, Texans
|2012
|29 of 38, 262 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
|Win
|Tim Tebow, Broncos
|2011
|10 of 21, 316 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
|Win
|Alex Smith, 49ers
|2011
|24 of 42, 299 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT
|Win
|Matthew Stafford, Lions
|2011
|28 of 43, 380 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
|Loss
|Matt Cassel, Chiefs
|2010
|9 of 18, 70 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs
|Loss
|Jay Cutler, Bears
|2010
|15 of 28, 274 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs
|Win
Stretch that time frame back to 2002, and the winning percentage for such teams gets even grimmer at 14-32.
Of course, there are a number of caveats at play here. Several of the losing players listed in the above chart — Webb, Lindley, Moore and Cook, for instance — were not expected to be starting for their teams in the playoffs and were thrown into high-pressure situations because of injuries. They mostly never were heard from again. But on the other hand, some of the winning quarterbacks weren’t exactly rookies who might be overawed by the stakes: Of the eight first-time starters who won a playoff game this decade, five had been in the league at least four seasons (Bortles, Keenum, Schaub, Smith and Cutler).
Mahomes is playing in just his second NFL season, and first as a starter, but none of the quarterbacks on the list put up numbers like he has. Neither have any of the quarterbacks who have started games for the Chiefs over their, shall we say, tortured recent playoff history, guys like Smith (1-4 in playoff starts in Kansas City) and Trent Green (0-2).
“I know the history and stuff like that, but at the same time, we’re a different generation,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs' 1-11 record in their last 12 playoff games. “I’m ready to go out there and win a football game at Arrowhead.”
