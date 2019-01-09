

The Texans' Deshaun Watson, Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Bears' Mitchell Trubisky all made their postseason debuts during last weekend’s wild-card round, and each one of them saw their playoffs end there. While Trubisky set Chicago playoff records for passing yards and completions, none of the three had particularly strong games: They compiled an average QBR of 27.5, down from the 61.5 QBR the trio averaged during the regular season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will hope to avoid the same fate on Saturday when Kansas City hosts Indianapolis in the second round. The first-year starter was a revelation during the regular season, throwing for 5,079 yards and 50 touchdowns, and seems pointed toward MVP honors, but history has not been kind to quarterbacks making their first playoff starts.

Here’s the list from this decade, when teams with first-time starting quarterbacks have gone 8-15 in the playoffs.

Quarterback Season Stats Result Mitchell Trubisky, Bears 2018 26 of 43, 303 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Loss Lamar Jackson, Ravens 2018 14 of 29, 194 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Loss Deshaun Watson, Texans 2018 29 of 49, 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Loss Jared Goff, Rams 2017 24 of 45, 259 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Loss Blake Bortles, Jaguars 2017 12 of 23, 87 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Win Case Keenum, Vikings 2017 25 of 40, 318 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Win Marcus Mariota, Titans 2017 19 of 31, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Win Tyrod Taylor, Bills 2017 17 of 37, 134 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT Loss Connor Cook, Raiders 2016 18 of 45, 161 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs Loss Matt Moore, Dolphins 2016 29 of 36, 289 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Loss Dak Prescott, Cowboys 2016 24 of 38, 302 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Loss Ryan Lindley, Cardinals 2014 16 of 28, 82 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs Loss Nick Foles, Eagles 2013 23 of 33, 195 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT Loss Cam Newton, Panthers 2013 16 of 25, 267 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs Loss Andrew Luck, Colts 2012 28 of 54, 288 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT Loss Joe Webb, Vikings 2012 11 of 30, 180 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Loss Colin Kaepernick, 49ers 2012 17 of 31, 263 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (also set NFL single-game record for a QB with 181 rushing yards) Win Matt Schaub, Texans 2012 29 of 38, 262 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT Win Tim Tebow, Broncos 2011 10 of 21, 316 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT Win Alex Smith, 49ers 2011 24 of 42, 299 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT Win Matthew Stafford, Lions 2011 28 of 43, 380 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs Loss Matt Cassel, Chiefs 2010 9 of 18, 70 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs Loss Jay Cutler, Bears 2010 15 of 28, 274 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs Win

Stretch that time frame back to 2002, and the winning percentage for such teams gets even grimmer at 14-32.

Of course, there are a number of caveats at play here. Several of the losing players listed in the above chart — Webb, Lindley, Moore and Cook, for instance — were not expected to be starting for their teams in the playoffs and were thrown into high-pressure situations because of injuries. They mostly never were heard from again. But on the other hand, some of the winning quarterbacks weren’t exactly rookies who might be overawed by the stakes: Of the eight first-time starters who won a playoff game this decade, five had been in the league at least four seasons (Bortles, Keenum, Schaub, Smith and Cutler).

Mahomes is playing in just his second NFL season, and first as a starter, but none of the quarterbacks on the list put up numbers like he has. Neither have any of the quarterbacks who have started games for the Chiefs over their, shall we say, tortured recent playoff history, guys like Smith (1-4 in playoff starts in Kansas City) and Trent Green (0-2).

“I know the history and stuff like that, but at the same time, we’re a different generation,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs' 1-11 record in their last 12 playoff games. “I’m ready to go out there and win a football game at Arrowhead.”

