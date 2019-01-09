

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, right, has not made a final decision on any changes to his coaching staff. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

No changes have been made yet to the Washington Redskins’s coaching staff, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, despite reports to the contrary.

The Redskins’s season ended 10 days ago and a decision to retain Coach Jay Gruden was made last week. Gruden is still evaluating his assistants as of Wednesday morning and deciding what changes to make to his staff, after the team finished 7-9 this season, including a 1-6 stretch in the final seven games.

The entire process, starting with the decision to retain Gruden, has lingered as teams around the league with head-coaching vacancies have started to announce hires and flesh out their 2019 coaching staffs.

Reports surfaced this week that the Redskins sat down with former Jets Coach Todd Bowles and were interested in Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods as a defensive backs coach, but neither received an official offer. Bowles ultimately took the defensive coordinator position with the Buccaneers after Bruce Arians was hired as head coach. The Broncos are reported to have hired Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their head coach.

There are expected to be changes on the defensive side of the ball for the Redskins, but coordinator Greg Manusky and the rest of the assistants currently remain in place. There were reports that defensive back Torrian Gray had been fired Tuesday, but the person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that has not happened.

There has been a belief since the end of the season that offensive line coach Bill Callahan could move on, but the person said that hasn’t taken place yet. Callahan is expected to draw interest from teams that could offer a promotion for the former Raiders head coach.

