

Nerlens Noel receives medical attention after his scary fall. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

Nerlens Noel of the Oklahoma City Thunder was kept overnight in an Oklahoma hospital after falling to the floor and striking his head hard in a game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Noel was injured when Andrew Wiggins’s forearm struck him in the face, snapping his head back, as Noel tried to block a dunk in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 119-117 loss. After falling, he lay on the floor, with medical staff placing his neck in a brace as he was taken from the court on a stretcher; he had movement in his extremities. There were no details on his condition, other than that he was to be kept overnight in the OU Medical Center. The team expected to have an update Wednesday.

Brutal fall for Nerlens Noel who was immediately met by the Thunder’s medical team and stretcher. pic.twitter.com/us59JxhTx5 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 9, 2019

“I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk,” Wiggins said (via ESPN). “He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn’t really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully, he’s good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger.”

My prayers out to you 🙏🏾 @NerlensNoel3 — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) January 9, 2019

As unsettling as the scene was, especially for Noel’s teammates, Thunder center Steven Adams concurred with Wiggins. “Obviously, Wiggins didn’t mean to do any of that. He shouldn’t be taking any blame for that whatsoever. It’s just one of those crazy plays that happen,” he said (via NewsOK). “Fortunately they responded quite quickly, the medical staff. We felt like he was in the best hands at the time.”

