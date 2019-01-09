

Vic Fangio is set to go from being the defensive coordinator in Chicago to the head coach in Denver. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Defense still exists in the NFL, although there were times during this offense-first season when that seemed to be barely the case.

And, now, it is making an appearance in the league’s head coach hiring cycle.

The Denver Broncos’ selection Wednesday of Vic Fangio, the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, as their head coach broke the trend. The four head coaches previously hired this week had been offensive-oriented: Matt LaFleur by the Green Bay Packers, Kliff Kingsbury by the Arizona Cardinals, Bruce Arians by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Freddie Kitchens by the Cleveland Browns.

The pairing of Fangio and the Broncos makes sense. Denver just won a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2015 season with a defense-first team in which pass rusher Von Miller and his cohorts on that side of the football took quarterback Peyton Manning to his second career title in his last NFL hurrah.

Few coached defense better this season than Fangio did. The Bears ranked first in the league in scoring defense and third in total defense on their way to the NFC North title. It was that defense, more so than the development of second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the play-calling creativity of rookie head coach Matt Nagy, that was the foundation of the team’s success.

Yes, Fangio had excellent talent at his disposal, from pass rusher Khalil Mack to defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to safety Eddie Jackson. But he pushed the right buttons to make things work. Fangio long has been regarded as one of the league’s top defensive minds. And now, at age 60, he gets his first NFL head coaching chance.

Broncos chief football executive John Elway chose Fangio over Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, the team’s other finalist.

It has been a lean couple of seasons in Denver for a franchise and a fan base so accustomed to winning. The Broncos went 9-7 in the 2016 season but missed the playoffs in their Super Bowl encore. Gary Kubiak stepped aside as their coach and his replacement, Vance Joseph, went a combined 11-21 over the past two seasons before being fired by Elway.

Elway has not gotten things right at quarterback. Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch weren’t the answer, and neither was Case Keenum last season. Now the Broncos must decide whether they’ll stick with Keenum, who took the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC title game last year, as their starter, or begin anew again at quarterback.

The rest of the roster isn’t terrible. But it’s not what it was, obviously, during the Super Bowl season. Elway still has plenty of work to do. But his first big decision since dismissing Joseph has been made, and now he and the Broncos must cross their fingers and hope that paying attention to defense still works in today’s NFL.

