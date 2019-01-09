

The Glenelg wrestling team finished first in the team standings at the Damascus Holiday Tournament. (Courtesy of Glenelg wrestling)

While many high school students enjoyed rest and relaxation over the holiday break, local wrestling programs opted to use the time to hone their skills at tournaments and invitationals.

Glenelg won the Damascus Holiday Tournament with a team score of 144. After falling to Damascus in last year’s Maryland 2A state final, the win in a tournament hosted by the Swarmin' Hornets was a statement victory for the Gladiators.

Glenelg and Spalding, which went unbeaten in the KSA Holiday Duals in Orlando, both rise in The Washington Post’s rankings this week.

Other area teams faced stiff out-of-state competition, including those participating in the 26th annual Beast of the East tournament in Newark, Del. In an elite field, Battlefield’s Brandon Wittenberg took sixth in the 126-pound weight class.

In the new year, the area’s best teams will try to build on their early-season success to prepare for postseason competition.

Here are this week’s Top 10 rankings, with teams' dual meet records through Tuesday.

1. Damascus (14-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin' Hornets extended their dual meet winning streak to 166 in a decisive 50-18 victory over Quince Orchard.

Up next: Saturday at Springbrook, 1 p.m.

2. Robinson (8-1) LR: 3

Thomas Mukai and Alex Hazard competed in the finals of the Trojan Wars tournament in Pennsylvania.

Up next: Saturday at St. Christopher’s, 10 a.m.

3. Battlefield (0-0) LR: 4

The Bobcats had four top two finishers in the Battle of the Bridge tournament in Woodbridge.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Patriot

4. Glenelg (15-0) LR: 5

The Gladiators dominated Oakland Mills in their 48-17 victory, winning 10 of 14 matches Friday.

Up next: Thursday vs. Atholton, 5:30 p.m.

5. St. John’s (15-2) LR: 6

The Cadets finished sixth at Mount Mat Madness in Baltimore and had three wrestlers in championship matches.

Up next: Wednesday in WCAC tri-meet

6. Huntingtown (14-9) LR: 2

After a rough showing at the Warrior Duals, an injury-ridden Hurricanes squad battled back for two wins in a SMAC tri-meet Thursday.

Up next: Friday-Saturday at Poolesville

7. Spalding (22-2) LR: 8

The Cavaliers swept the field at the KSA Holiday Duals.

Up next: Friday vs. Northeast, 6:30 pm

8. Springbrook (12-0) LR: 9

The Blue Devils’ undefeated dual meet record will be tested against a formidable Damascus team this weekend.

Up next: Thursday at Northwest, 6:15 p.m.

9. Landon (5-5) LR: 7

The Bears were edged in dual meets this weekend but continue to churn out notable individual performances.

Up next: Friday vs Georgetown Prep, 6 p.m.

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (14-3) LR: 10

The Knights finished first at the Patriot Classic at Northern with a team score of 229.

Up next: Friday-Saturday at Virginia Duals

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Leonardtown, Gonzaga