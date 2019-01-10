

Wayne Rooney met auto racing executive Alejandro Agag at Ad Diriyah E-Prix on Dec. 15 in Saudi Arabia. (Joe Portlock/Handout/Getty Images)

D.C. United will not discipline captain Wayne Rooney for his arrest for public intoxication at Washington Dulles Airport last month, the Insider has learned.

Jason Levien, United’s co-chairman and chief executive, and senior vice president Sam Porter met with Rooney on Wednesday and heard directly from the English superstar about the circumstances surrounding the Dec. 16 arrest, one person close to the situation said.

Levien said Wednesday he did not want to comment.

Given the minor nature of Rooney’s incident, MLS, which owns all player contracts, likely won’t take any disciplinary action. The league did not respond to repeated requests to comment.

Rooney was charged with a misdemeanor and paid a $25 fine, plus $91 in court fees. The case is closed.

On a 14-hour flight from Saudi Arabia, where he had made a promotional appearance, Rooney had consumed three drinks, people familiar with the situation said, then took a sleeping pill. Upon arrival, as passengers were being corralled for customs inspection, Rooney triggered an alarm by opening a door. He did not violate airport security, authorities said.

Rooney told team officials he stepped back from the door right away and was questioned by security officials, who determined he was not fully coherent. He was held for a few hours at Loudoun County’s Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, then released to a team representative.

He had lunch near the airport before returning to Dulles to meet his family for a prearranged flight to England ahead of the holidays.

Rooney returned to the Washington area after the break and has been conducting personal workouts before he must report to training camp Jan. 21.