

Joe Ross should compete for the fifth spot in the Nationals' rotation come spring training. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals and starting pitcher Joe Ross agreed Thursday on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Neither side disclosed the terms of the deal, though The Athletic reported it is for $1 million. The 25-year-old Ross, coming off a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery that kept him out for most of 2018, was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. His deal came the night before Friday’s 1 p.m. deadline for teams to exchange salary figures with arbitration-eligible players. Contracts of any size can be still be signed following the deadline, but the Nationals typically like to settle with players ahead of it so negotiations don’t stretch toward an arbitration hearing.

Ross made three starts at the end of last season and is expected to compete for the fifth spot in a Nationals rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez. He was projected to make $1.5 million in 2019 by MLB Trade Rumors, a site with a strong track record for predicting arbitration figures, so the Nationals may have gotten a slight bargain given Ross’s recent injury history.

With that settlement out of the way, the Nationals still need to work out terms with third baseman Anthony Rendon, shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Michael A. Taylor and reliever Kyle Barraclough. Rendon, in his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility, has a few factors attached to him this week. The Nationals have been trying to sign him to a long-term extension, with discussions beginning last season, and he would appear closer to doing so if he does not settle on a one-year deal this week. If he does — and MLB Trade Rumors projects he should make around $17.6 million this coming year — that could indicate that an extension could not be agreed upon, negotiations will trickle into the season or, in the worst case for the Nationals, could be tabled until Rendon becomes a free agent after the year.

Turner, who is 25 and Super Two arbitration eligible, is projected to make $5.3 million by MLB Trade Rumors. Taylor, in his second year of arbitration eligible, is projected to make $3.2 million. And Barraclough, the 28-year-old reliever who the Nationals acquired for international slot money in early October, is projected to make $1.9 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

