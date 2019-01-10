

Lars Eller and Brad Marchand scrap during the third period of the 2018-19 season-opener. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

BOSTON — The last time the Washington Capitals played the Boston Bruins was the first game of the season, a banner-raising ceremony at Capital One Arena followed by a 7-0 blowout. And while the Capitals have happy memories from that night, center Lars Eller still remembers something else. He scored the seventh and final goal of the game, and Bruins forward Brad Marchand took issue with the manner in which Eller celebrated that tally, calling it “unnecessary.”

“He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game,” Marchand said that night. “So I just let him know.”

Marchand grabbed Eller, initiating a fight when Eller wasn’t expecting one. He landed several hard blows on the Capitals’ center, who had blood trickling down the side of his face. When asked about the incident a few days later, Eller said, “The good thing is we play them two more times, so I can handle it myself.”

Reminded of those comments on Thursday morning at TD Garden, Eller said, “I don’t have any comments about that.”

Hockey beefs tend to linger, something that’s been evidenced several times this season. When the Capitals hosted the Penguins last month, Washington forward Tom Wilson fought Pittsburgh’s Jamie Oleksiak on their first shifts of the game, an apparent answer to Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford’s comments from May. “When Jamie challenged Wilson, he couldn’t run quick enough to get away from him,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Then when the Capitals recently played the Blues, Wilson and Bortuzzo fought, a response to Wilson’s illegal check to the head of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist.

It’s been more than three months since Eller and Marchand’s bout, the only fight of Eller’s career. That’s not very long as far as hockey grudges go.

“Guys remember,” Eller said Thursday. “It’s just memory. I think people can remember a few months back . . . Yeah, it’s a long season."

Burakovsky scratched

In the latest chapter of what’s been a disappointing season for winger Andre Burakovsky, the 23-year-old will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins. Travis Boyd will skate in Burakovsky’s spot on the third line, and nine games after Burakovsky was last out of the lineup, he has just one point, an assist against the Dallas Stars last week.

Coach Todd Reirden said Burakovsky’s production — he has five goals and four assists in 38 games this season — hasn’t been enough to warrant a spot over other forwards.

“It’s a competitive situation, and I thought some other guys deserve to be in there a little bit more right now,” Reirden said. “That’s what we’re going to go with.”

The trade deadline is at the end of February, and teams started to inquire about Burakovsky’s availability when he was scratched four games last month. He’s Washington’s 2013 first-round pick, and in part because of three different hand injuries, his production has been steadily declining with each season. He scored 17 goals with 21 assists during the 2015-16 season, but he was down to 25 points last year and his points-per-game pace is even lower now.

“I think he’s been able to generate some chances over the past nine games,” Reirden said. “We’d just like to have a little bit more production, in terms of on the score sheet. We’ll continue to work with him, and hopefully a game or so away here will help get him going again when we put him back in.”