

Brian Dozier is joining the Nationals on a one-year deal. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran second baseman Brian Dozier, pending a physical, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Dozier will make $9 million in 2019 and the contract holds no options for 2020.

Dozier, 31, split last season between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers and provides rare power in the middle of the infield. He has hit 20 or more home runs in every season since 2014 — with a career-best 42 with the Twins in 2016 — and totaled 21 across two leagues last year. The addition of Dozier gives the Nationals an experienced, full-time option at the position and also injects more pop into a lineup that’s mostly become speedier and more athletic this winter.

At the start of the offseason, the Nationals expressed confidence in a second base platoon of Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo. Then they asserted themselves in a crowded second base market in early December, showing interest in DJ LeMahieu, Josh Harrison and Dozier, among others.

Dozier on a one-year deal is a logical fit for the Nationals, as they have begun to develop shortstops Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia, two of their top prospects, into second basemen. The Nationals are also deferring $2 million of Dozier’s salary to beyond 2019. Dozier would be the latest newcomer in the Nationals' tireless offseason, which has also included signing left-handed starter Patrick Corbin, right-handed starter Anibal Sanchez, catcher Kurt Suzuki, first baseman Matt Adams and setup man Trevor Rosenthal, and trading for catcher all-star Yan Gomes and reliever Kyle Barraclough.