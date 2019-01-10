

Saints coach Sean Payton holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl in 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Some organizations make sure that, for their meetings, items such as fruit and coffee are on hand. As he convened his team Monday ahead of a playoff showdown with the Eagles, Saints Coach Sean Payton went in a slightly different direction, bringing in a Super Bowl trophy, a championship ring — and a stack of over $200,000 in cash.

The money was meant to reflect what Payton’s players could expect as their bonuses for winning the Super Bowl, and the motivational ploy appeared to have been effective, to hear them tell it.

“We all know what’s at stake,” Saints defensive end Alex Okafor said Wednesday (via the New Orleans Advocate). “I think everybody in this locker room wants a Super Bowl.

"But there’s just seeing something in person that just adds a little bit more motivation and just seeing that Super Bowl trophy, seeing that cash — I mean, if you ain’t ready to play after that, then we don’t need you.”

According to a New Orleans-based attorney, Jon deTrinis, who first brought word of the scene on Wednesday, Payton had the loot wheeled into the meeting room with several armed guards. The players then “erupted,” per deTrinis, after the coach told them, “Y’all want this? Win three [expletive] games.”

“Of course, everybody’s playing to be champions. But that trophy, that bread, all that’s on the line. It’s just another little way to get us going,” running back Mark Ingram said (via the AP).

"I want my presentation to look just like that. The glass box of cash, my ring, all that,” the eighth-year veteran added. “I don’t want no direct deposits coming from the playoffs. I want all my cash coming to the crib looking just like they had it the other day. That was nice.”

The Saints, of course, happened to have a Lombardi Trophy on hand thanks in large part to Payton and quarterback Drew Brees, who led the franchise to its one Super Bowl triumph in 2010. Just two other players remain from that squad, punter Thomas Morstead and offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, and with the Saints in possession of the NFC’s top seed for the first time since then, Payton wanted to make sure everyone was well aware of what was at stake.

“If you saw all that money in front of you, you’d get excited, too,” said third-year defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, the Saints’ top pick in the 2016 draft. “Anybody would get excited about that, and I’m right along with them.

“Sean does a great job of getting us ready,” he continued. “He kind of knows what buttons to push and how to pique guys’ interest, and get guys even more excited than they already are to go and play a playoff game.”

Brees said (via ESPN) it was another case of the coach “trying to give everybody a vision, especially the young guys, as to what we’re after and the opportunity we have, especially as the number one seed.” The quarterback, who turns 40 next week, went on to caution, “First things first: This game’s the most important game of the season.”

The contest will be a rematch of a Week 11 game in which New Orleans trounced Philadelphia, 48-7, but the Saints have expressed wariness of any overconfidence. Offensive lineman Terron Armstead said that despite Monday’s flashy display, “That’s all we’re thinking about — this game. Win or go home. That’s it.”

To Okafor, though, the eye-catching ploy was a useful wake-up call after a week off. “Like, ‘It’s legit now. We in this thing now.’ The first-round bye, we were at home watching games, so it’s kind of like we were chilling,” he said. “We didn’t feel the edge like we needed to, just because we were at home.

“But now that we came this week and Sean popped it off like that — okay. It’s time.”

