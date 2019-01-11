

Furloughed federal employee rally in Washington on Thursday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

As the partial federal government shutdown has dragged on for nearly three weeks, plenty of entertainment establishments have made goodwill gestures to the thousands of impacted Washington-area individuals and families. But it’s hard to imagine many sectors have been as eager to help as the basketball sector.

Small consolation, to be sure. But furloughed workers with clear calendars and strange priorities could go on a complimentary basketball binge this weekend the likes of which few rational souls have ever experienced.

Consider:

* American University announced that throughout the month of January, all federal government workers with a valid federal government ID can receive two free tickets to home athletic events, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball and wrestling events. “We wish to invite our D.C.-area neighbors and their families affected by the shutdown to enjoy a night of high quality, Division I athletics events at AU,” said assistant athletics director Robert Sherman in a release. (Read more.)

Second, throughout the month of January, our @AUEagles are offering all federal employees free admission to AU sporting events.https://t.co/pOK7uMXe8O

3/4 — Sylvia M. Burwell (@SylviaBurwell) January 4, 2019

* George Mason announced that federal employees with a valid government ID can receive two complimentary tickets to men’s and women’s basketball games during the furlough, subject to availability. The offer can be redeemed only on the day of the game at the EagleBank Arena box office. (Read more.)

We're offering free tickets to @MasonMBB and @MasonWBB games to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown



Details: https://t.co/f5198uOvsw — Mason Athletics (@MasonAthletics) January 8, 2019

* George Washington announced that all federal employees with a government ID can receive free tickets to men’s or women’s basketball games at Smith Center. That includes Saturday’s home doubleheader.

Hey there Federal Employees, @GWgeorge has your back! We’re offering free tickets to all @GW_MBB and @GW_WBB games with a government ID or by calling 202-994-GWTIX.



Up next 🏀: @GW_MBB vs @DaytonMBB tomorrow, 1/9 @ 7PM here in the Smith Center! Swipe ➡️for more upcoming games pic.twitter.com/CXxvIqYRTM — GW Tix Office (@GWTix) January 8, 2019

* Howard announced that federal employees can get two free tickets to men’s and women’s basketball games during the shutdown, by presenting valid government IDs at the Burr Gymnasium box office on game days. (Read more.)

Hey Bison fans! We're offering federal employees free tickets to @HowardBison_WBB and @HUMensBB games during the government shutdown. Just present government ID to the box office on game day. This offer lasts until the government reopens. https://t.co/Cuddptbhbj #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/NqvjSoVUHd — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) January 9, 2019

* Maryland announced that federal government employees can get two complimentary general admission tickets to Saturday’s women’s game against Michigan, and to Monday’s men’s game against Wisconsin. (Read more.)

Terps offering two complimentary general admission tickets for federal government employees to upcoming games:



▶️ #9 @umdwbb vs. Michigan (Saturday)

▶️ @TerrapinHoops vs. Wisconisin (Monday) https://t.co/MbAoDGY50g — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 11, 2019

* The Capital City Go-Go announced that federal government employees can get two free tickets to two home games, including the Saturday night contest at the new Congress Heights arena. The offer is available day of game only, at the arena box office, with a valid government ID.

Federal Government employees — Get 2 free tix to each of our next 2 home games (tonight 7pm & 1/12 7pm) at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.



[offer available day of game only at the ESA Box Office with valid Govt ID] pic.twitter.com/fGM1AbJKQp — Capital City Go-Go (@CapitalCityGoGo) January 8, 2019

Should we plan a sample schedule for a furloughed government worker who loves both basketball and free tickets? How about this. Some of the commutes would be tricky (and some impossible), but it would appear that 26 complimentary tickets are available to the enterprising furloughed worker.

Saturday

Dayton at George Washington women, noon

Army at American women, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Howard women, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Howard men, 4 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington men, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland women, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia wrestling at American, 7 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Capital City Go-Go, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Hofstra wrestling at American, noon

Duquesne at George Mason women, 2 p.m.

Monday

Morgan State at Howard women, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Howard men, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland men, 8:30 p.m.

(And obviously the furlough is no joke to a lot of people. This item is not meant to find humor in hardship.)

Read more Sports coverage:

A late arrival, Maryland freshman Ricky Lindo Jr. continues to surprise

Brenda Frese earns 500th career win as Maryland handles Nebraska

Donovan Pines leaving Maryland soccer team to pursue pro opportunities

This high school star lost her eligibility because of Team USA’s mistake. The state refuses to budge.

NFL and players to unveil new social justice initiative leading into playoff weekend