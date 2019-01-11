As the partial federal government shutdown has dragged on for nearly three weeks, plenty of entertainment establishments have made goodwill gestures to the thousands of impacted Washington-area individuals and families. But it’s hard to imagine many sectors have been as eager to help as the basketball sector.
Small consolation, to be sure. But furloughed workers with clear calendars and strange priorities could go on a complimentary basketball binge this weekend the likes of which few rational souls have ever experienced.
Consider:
* American University announced that throughout the month of January, all federal government workers with a valid federal government ID can receive two free tickets to home athletic events, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball and wrestling events. “We wish to invite our D.C.-area neighbors and their families affected by the shutdown to enjoy a night of high quality, Division I athletics events at AU,” said assistant athletics director Robert Sherman in a release. (Read more.)
* George Mason announced that federal employees with a valid government ID can receive two complimentary tickets to men’s and women’s basketball games during the furlough, subject to availability. The offer can be redeemed only on the day of the game at the EagleBank Arena box office. (Read more.)
* George Washington announced that all federal employees with a government ID can receive free tickets to men’s or women’s basketball games at Smith Center. That includes Saturday’s home doubleheader.
* Howard announced that federal employees can get two free tickets to men’s and women’s basketball games during the shutdown, by presenting valid government IDs at the Burr Gymnasium box office on game days. (Read more.)
* Maryland announced that federal government employees can get two complimentary general admission tickets to Saturday’s women’s game against Michigan, and to Monday’s men’s game against Wisconsin. (Read more.)
* The Capital City Go-Go announced that federal government employees can get two free tickets to two home games, including the Saturday night contest at the new Congress Heights arena. The offer is available day of game only, at the arena box office, with a valid government ID.
Should we plan a sample schedule for a furloughed government worker who loves both basketball and free tickets? How about this. Some of the commutes would be tricky (and some impossible), but it would appear that 26 complimentary tickets are available to the enterprising furloughed worker.
Saturday
Dayton at George Washington women, noon
Army at American women, 1 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Howard women, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Howard men, 4 p.m.
Richmond at George Washington men, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland women, 4:30 p.m.
Columbia wrestling at American, 7 p.m.
Long Island Nets at Capital City Go-Go, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Hofstra wrestling at American, noon
Duquesne at George Mason women, 2 p.m.
Monday
Morgan State at Howard women, 5:30 p.m.
Morgan State at Howard men, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland men, 8:30 p.m.
(And obviously the furlough is no joke to a lot of people. This item is not meant to find humor in hardship.)
