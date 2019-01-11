

Jalen Hurts, shown during the national championship vs. Clemson earlier this week. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is visiting the Maryland campus and plans to attend the Terrapins' basketball game against Indiana on Friday night, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Hurts recently entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The portal is a new online database used to notify other colleges that a player is considering transferring to another program and other coaches can begin recruiting that athlete.

Hurts would be eligible to play immediately should he transfer because he has already received his degree.

Hurts, a Texas native, played at Alabama the last three years and compiled a 26-2 record as a starter. Maryland Coach Michael Locksley was on Alabama’s staff all three years, including as offensive coordinator and primary play-caller this past season, when Hurts played 13 games as a backup to Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa. Locksley never coached the quarterbacks position group at Alabama.

Another speculative destination for Hurts emerged Friday when Miami hired Dan Enos, Hurts’s position coach at Alabama, to be the team’s offensive coordinator under new Coach Manny Diaz. Hurts and Diaz both recently followed each other on Twitter.

During the 2018 national championship game against Georgia, Alabama Coach Nick Saban benched Hurts in favor of Tagovailoa, a freshman at the time who led the Crimson Tide to the win. Hurts never regained the starting job despite leading his team to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances as a freshman and sophomore.

As a freshman, Hurts threw for 2,780 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The following year, he recorded 2,081 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. Both seasons, he nearly tallied 1,000 rushing yards, as he finished with 954 yards on the ground 2016 and 855 in 2017.

Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill started 10 games for the Terps last season before he tore his ACL against Indiana. Tyrrell Pigrome then took on the role, but Maryland lost its final two games. Throughout the season, Maryland’s passing game struggled.

