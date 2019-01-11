The parents of an Alabama high school basketball star who lost her eligibility because of a mistake made by USA Basketball filed a civil suit Thursday against the Alabama High School Athletic Association and its executive director, seeking the reinstatement of their daughter’s playing eligibility.

Maori Davenport, a Rutgers commit and student at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Ala., has been sidelined since late November of her senior season because of a disputed eligibility ruling stemming from a mistaken payment by USA Basketball.

AHSAA and Steve Savarese, its executive director, ruled the 18-year-old ineligible because she received and cashed a $857.20 check from USA Basketball for “lost wages” in the summer while helping lead Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship in Mexico City. USA Basketball has held itself accountable for its self-described “clerical error.”

[This high school star lost her eligibility because of Team USA’s mistake. The state refuses to budge.]

According to the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Pike County, Davenport’s parents are asking the court to rule “that any ruling by Savarese and/or the AHSAA is or may be ineligible to participate in the sport of basketball for the 2018-19 season is invalid” and for an order declaring Davenport eligible.

The suit also requests an expedited hearing “due to the fact that the season is finite and that postseason play in the sport of basketball begins in February of this year.” Postseason play begins on Feb. 2 and concludes with the state championship tournament that runs from Feb. 25 to March 2.



Alabama high school basketball star Maori Davenport, right, still hopes to play this season. (Hal Yeager/AP)

The AHSAA says Davenport, one of the top-ranked seniors in the country, violated Alabama’s amateurism rules when she deposited the check in August. Davenport and her family have said they were unaware that by cashing the check — which USA Basketball offers to all of its players as a stipend for lost wages and to recover costs associated with competing on the team — she violated AHSAA bylaws and rules until three months later, when USA Basketball contacted her. Davenport then immediately repaid USA Basketball. The payments are permitted by the NCAA and some state athletic organizations.

However, the AHSAA and Savarese ruled that she was in fact still ineligible and has twice upheld that ruling on appeal. And despite a national outcry of support for Davenport’s case, the AHSAA doubled down on its decision Monday, reiterating that based on AHSAA bylaws and rules, no further action can be taken by the state association. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves spoke up against the ruling at a Tuesday city council meeting.

A message left Friday for AHSAA director of communications Ron Ingram was not immediately returned.

In a tweet Friday morning, Davenport laid out her simple plea: “At this point all I want to do is play basketball. Nothing more nothing less.”

At this point all I want to do is play basketball. Nothing more nothing less — maori_andreece (@maori_andreece) January 11, 2019

Davenport is being represented by the Cole Law Firm in Decatur, Ala. Reached Friday morning, Maori’s mother, Tara Davenport, deferred all questions to her attorney.

“The rule that Maori was disqualified under is not only arbitrary in its application to Maori, but arbitrary on its face,” the lawsuit reads. “It allows for no distinction for an innocent mistake … it further allows only one punishment, whether the dollar amount involved is millions of dollars or $250, a player is disqualified for a year, and if the defendants' public pronouncement are to be believed, there is no ability to make a distinction.”

The lawsuit also argues that the “Alabama Supreme Court has long held that a Circuit Court may overrule the decisions of the AHSAA ‘if the acts of the association are the result of fraud, lack of jurisdiction, collusion or arbitrariness’ and in those cases, ‘the courts will intervene to protect an injured parties rights.’”

Charles Henderson principal Brock Kelley said Friday neither the school nor the district, Troy City Schools, is part of the lawsuit filed by Davenport’s parents, but the school remains in support of Maori and wants to see her back on the court.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas was one of the first national figures to criticize the AHSAA ruling, in multiple tweets following a widely shared article on Davenport’s case on espnW. Since then, the case has gained national attention, with some of the sports biggest brands and stars weighing in.

“This #MaoriDavenport situation is just about the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in youth basketball,” Kobe Bryant wrote in a Thursday tweet. “Let her play!”

This #MaoriDavenport situation is just about the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in youth basketball. Let her play! — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 11, 2019

Tennis icon Billie Jean King also backed Davenport’s cause, writing in a Thursday tweet: “This is maddening. To force Maori Davenport to miss her senior year of high school basketball because of a mistake that wasn’t even her fault is nonsensical. Do the right thing, @ AHSAA_hoops, and let her play.”

The WNBA, Spalding and several current and past WNBA and NBA players have also spoken out against the AHSAA and in support of Davenport.

Read more:

Reservation basketball stars rarely make it to Division I. But Mya Fourstar has a dream.

As basketball’s big men play more like guards, high school coaches face a dilemma

Ben Carson called this small Illinois town a ‘dying community.’ Its people, and basketball, are hanging on.