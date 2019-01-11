

The "TD Pass Mahometer" should not be used as an actual instrument for measuring temperature. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The forecasts used for this story were taken Friday morning. Be sure to check again Saturday and Sunday for the latest weather, if that sort of thing is an area of your concern.

All times Eastern.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Indianapolis at Kansas City (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Expect to see at least some of the white stuff during the game: While steadier snow will fall during the morning in Kansas City, by kickoff it should be mainly in the form of snow showers that will get less frequent as the game progresses. The forecast also calls for temperatures around freezing and winds somewhere in the vicinity of 10 mph, which is certainly worth mentioning — the wind chill should make it feel around 10 degrees colder — but a little short of the threshold where passes and kicks start being affected (15 mph and up, usually).

Teams that play indoors like the Colts usually don’t fare too well in the playoffs when forced to take things outside: They’re 14-44 straight-up and 18-36-2 against the spread in such games since 1990, per the Action Network’s John Ewing. Indianapolis is 1-6 straight-up and ATS in its last seven outdoor games in January, though Andrew Luck and Co. were able to score an outdoor upset in Denver during the 2014 playoffs (they got pounded in New England the next week in the AFC title game, however).

Dallas at Los Angeles (8:15 p.m., Fox)

The forecast in Los Angeles calls for rain in the wee hours Saturday but it should be long gone by kickoff. Temperatures should be in the high 50s at game time with almost no wind.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Los Angeles Chargers at New England (1:05 p.m., CBS)

The storm that may or may not dump a bunch of snow on the Mid-Atlantic does not appear to be headed toward New England: As of this writing, the forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to high-20s, with winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Chargers will have to travel across the country for an outdoor game with a 1 p.m. Eastern start time for the second straight weekend after their wild-card win in Baltimore. We haven’t seen this scenario pop up too many times, the last in 1989 when the Rams traveled to Philadelphia and New York on consecutive playoff weekends for early kickoffs. Los Angeles won both games — both as a point-spread underdog — on their way to the NFC title game.

Philadelphia at New Orleans (4:40 p.m., Fox)

It’s a dome game. Barring any unforeseen holes in the Superdome roof, the weather will not be an issue.