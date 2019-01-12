

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid yells to fans in the stands to stop throwing snowballs onto the field during Saturday's game against the Colts. (Ed Zurga/AP)

It has mostly stopped snowing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but there’s plenty of powder all over the place, thanks to the weather that hit the Midwest on Friday and Saturday.

The Chiefs have barely seemed bothered by the snow, racing out to a 17-0 lead over what appears to be an overmatched Colts team. Those most effected at the game, though, are a segment of Chiefs fans who sure do think it’s fun and cool to make snowballs and throw them at the field, regardless of any intended targets.

Chiefs fan with Patrick Mahomes-level arm strength throwing a snowball at the Colts punter from the stands #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/KSbxO93sBm — 12upSports (@12upSports) January 12, 2019

Chiefs fan caught red handed by NBC’s cameras throwing a snowball. Lol pic.twitter.com/4Mv98Kq0aD — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) January 12, 2019

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid gestured at the area from where the snowballs were being thrown and as NBC’s Michele Tafoya reported on the broadcast, he implored the fans to “use your heads.” Tafoya also said the NFL could potentially make an announcement on the field, threatening to levy a penalty on the Chiefs should the snowballs continue.

It’s probably safe to assume the fan caught in the act is no longer in attendance at Arrowhead. Hey, at least he can tell his friends he got on TV, tossed from a playoff game and yelled at by Andy Reid all in the same day.

