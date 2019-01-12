

Maryland's Bruno Fernando dunks for two of his career-high 25 points as the Terrapins overcame a slow start to beat Indiana, 78-75, in a Big Ten game at Xfinity Center (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Maryland began its home game against No. 22 Indiana looking like a team still on vacation for the holidays. Turnovers, poor shot selection and defensive miscues contributed to a 12-point deficit barely four minutes into the Big Ten contest.

The Terrapins went into intermission trailing by eight, then unleashed Bruno Fernando and Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half to rally for a 78-75 win, the fourth time they’ve turned a halftime deficit into a victory.

Maryland (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) won its fifth straight, four of which have come in conference play. Indiana fell to 12-4, 3-2.

Fernando, the Terps’ standout sophomore, scored a career-high 25 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and a block. Cowan added 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Fernando, who made 11 of his 12 attempts from the field, fired up his teammates and the Xfinity Center crowd in the second half, hitting a three-pointer and a driving layup on successive possessions, then pounding his chest and screaming toward the ceiling.

Maryland turned the game with a 16-0 run early in the second half to get the lead, which it kept until the final buzzer.

Indiana freshman Romeo Langford led the Hoosiers with 28 points, including 12 in the final four minutes. Langford hit three three-pointers and was perfect on his nine free throw attempts. Langford and the Hoosiers narrowed Maryland’s lead to four points with 26 seconds to go, but the Terps sealed the win at the free throw line. Indiana’s Devonte Green made a three-pointer with one second on the clock to trim the Terps’ lead to the smallest it had been since early in the second half.

Maryland’s first-half deficit swelled to 13 through eight minutes of play, fueled by four turnovers and misses on 11 of 13 shots. The Terrapins shot just 10 of 31 from the field in the first half and had eight turnovers. Despite 10 offensive rebounds, the Terps had no second-chance points.

Maryland blitzed the Hoosiers to start the second half, however, and by the time Fernando threw down a dunk with 16:09 remaining the game was tied. Cowan and Darryl Morsell then hit back-to-back three-pointers, prompting an earsplitting roar from the Xfinity Center crowd.

Freshman Eric Ayala scored 14 points, including two three-pointers.

The game featured two of the conference’s highly touted freshmen, Langford and Maryland’s Jalen Smith. Langford — the nation’s No. 7 overall recruit last year, according to 247 Sports — flashed against the Terps Smith struggled, missing all nine of his field goal attempts, finishing with just two points.

But even without Smith’s usual double-digit scoring effort, Fernando and Cowan powered a rally that kept the Terps hot with Wisconsin, another strong Big Ten foe, due in College Park on Monday night.

Read more on the Maryland Terrapins:

A late arrival, Maryland freshman Ricky Lindo Jr. continues to surprise

Brenda Frese earns 500th career win as Maryland handles Nebraska

Maryland overwhelms Minnesota with late surge for third straight Big Ten win

Donovan Pines leaving Maryland soccer team to pursue pro opportunities