

Philip Rivers has the Patriots in his sights. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Philip Rivers and Tom Brady are facing a far grander opponent than each other, no matter what the NFL schedule tells you. Together, they have made 78 revolutions around the sun, and this matchup is special for that reason alone. Their playoff opportunities won’t last forever.

Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to pay attention to Sunday’s early game. Brady is 7-0 against Rivers, including two playoff appearances. In the seven games, Brady has passed for 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions; Rivers has passed for 1,735 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. In the playoff games, Brady passed for 480 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions, and Rivers for 441 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. (Note that in one playoff game, for the AFC championship, Rivers was dealing with a torn anterior cruciate ligament).

“I mean the guy played with a torn ACL. We played in 10-degree weather and he was still firing dimes out there,” Brady said Monday on WEEI radio. “So, the guy’s got all of the confidence in the world."

So, of course, does Brady, but he and the Patriots seem different, more vulnerable this year. There have been questions about whether Father Time is finally beating Brady and whether the Patriots' dynasty might be coming to an end. Rivers was asked about might New England after the Chargers' upset victory over the Ravens in last weekend’s wild-card round.

“Gosh, we know the run they’ve had,” he chirped in an aw shucks kind of way. ". . . . We’re gonna fly back home, then fly back here for another 10 a.m. [West Coast time] game. We really don’t care. What’s that we say?” he added, directing the question to Melvin Ingram? “Any squad, any place,” Ingram replied.



Tom Brady wouldn't be about to go to an AFC championship game again, would he? (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

There’s some well-earned cockiness there, and the Chargers are this week’s holder of the coveted “team no one wants to play” label. The Chargers have not lost outside the state of California, going 8-1 away from home (with the “road” loss to the Rams in L.A.) and winning in places like Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

But Gillette Stadium has been kryptonite for opponents, with the Patriots going 8-0 there this season and winning 15 in a row, including postseason games, dating back to last season. Somehow, despite reports of their rapidly advancing decrepitude and internal drama, they earned their ninth consecutive first-round playoff bye, claiming the AFC’s No. 2 seed. They’ll host their ninth straight divisional playoff game and have won 15 divisional playoff games overall, one less than Pittsburgh’s NFL record.

What’s Nick Saban got to do with it: Because we like intangibles, we’ll point out that Alabama’s coach and the Patriots' Bill Belichick have alternated winning titles every year since 2014. Saban won last year; the Patriots did not. Saban did not this win this year. We’ll see what happens next.

When: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

How to watch on TV: CBS.

How to stream online: CBS All Access.

Odds: Patriots -4.

What’s next: The winner advances to the AFC conference championship game at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 20 (CBS).

Matchup to watch: Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers vs. Chargers guard Dan Feeney

The key to this matchup for the Chargers is to simply keep their heads above water. Flowers has the versatility to play any technique up and down the line of scrimmage, meaning they could easily stick him over Feeney’s outside shoulder all game long if they like. And that spells trouble for Los Angeles. Feeney’s 46 pressures allowed this season were the most of any guard in the NFL. It’s not just that he allows them, but the speed with which they came that could be a nightmare for quarterback Philip Rivers. Feeney allowed eight pressures where he lost within 2.0 seconds of the snap, which is also the most of any guard in the NFL.

Flowers, on the other hand, notched 65 pressures this season, the 13th-most of any player in the league. That number was also 33 more than any interior defender on the Patriots. Flowers is truly the only player the Chargers offensive line has to worry about on the interior. Avoiding letting Flowers go one-on-one with Feeney should be a top priority in their protections. — Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

