

Jeff Allen celebrates with Chiefs fans after the team advanced to the AFC championship game. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

One of those irritations of everyday life befell Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen as he set out in the snow Saturday for Arrowhead Stadium and the AFC divisional playoff game against Indianapolis.

Allen managed to get stuck and, luckily, a Good Samaritan came to his rescue. But Allen and the man parted ways before he could get a name and contact information. After the Chiefs beat the Colts to advance to Sunday’s conference championship game against New England, he reached out in the only way he knew: through social media.

“My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player,” he tweeted. “I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom”

His plea drew a tremendous amount of attention, including the usual jokes. But it finally paid off and Allen found Dave. “Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol,” he tweeted, “I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKingdom. Thanks for your kindness”

Just who is Dave? Steven Dial, a reporter for Kansas City’s KSHB TV, tweeted that he’s a homeless man who lives in his vehicle.

This the Dave who helped @Chiefs player @JeffAllen71 when his car was stuck in the snow before the game. Dave is also homeless and lives in his car. The story tonight and how Jeff is giving him an AFC championship game experience he will never forget. @41actionnews #letsroll pic.twitter.com/Hb120B4FS7 — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 13, 2019

