The Saints, after a first-round bye, begin a postseason in which they’re the NFC’s top seed and don’t have to leave New Orleans, as long as they keep winning, until heading to Atlanta for the Super Bowl. But first, they’ll have to unseat the defending Super Bowl champs, facing the Eagles in an intriguing conference semifinal and the weekend’s final game.

Can Nick Foles summon any more magic for the Eagles? The reigning Super Bowl MVP makes another start at quarterback in place of Carson Wentz, sidelined because of a stress fracture in his back. Foles orchestrated the three-game winning streak at the end of the regular season that got the Eagles into the playoffs, and he was at the helm for last weekend’s first-round playoff triumph at Chicago, which was preserved when Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a double-doink field goal, with the ball striking both the upright and then the crossbar, in the final moments.

Already, some wonder if the Eagles should reconsider their long-term commitment to Wentz and stick with Foles, whose contract contains a $20 million mutual option for next season, as their future starter. But it’s first things first, and the Eagles’ task this weekend is daunting: They lost, 48-7, at the Superdome in November.

The Saints were one of three NFL teams (along with the Chiefs and Rams) to average more than 30 points per game during the regular season. They totaled only 95 points in their final five games. But quarterback Drew Brees sat out the regular season finale, and the Saints’ offensive line is healthier now after injuries forced a good bit of reshuffling down the stretch.

Brees and Coach Sean Payton are trying to take the Saints back to the Super Bowl for the first time since their title in the 2009 season. Payton provided his players with some visual motivation when he brought a Lombardi Trophy, a Super Bowl ring, more than $200,000 in cash (representative of each player’s potential postseason share) and three armed guards to a team meeting Monday.

“I think [it was] just showing and trying to give everybody a vision, especially the young guys, as to obviously what we’re after and the opportunity that we have, especially as the [No.] 1 seed,” Brees said when he met with reporters at midweek. “Just knowing that we control it and it all comes through this place …. This game is the most important thing this season. I think we’ve taken that approach each and every game this year — making each game, that game, the most important game this season.

“When you do that, you get to a playoff game and everyone talks about, ‘Okay, well now, it’s the playoffs and is the preparation different?’ No. If we’ve been approaching it this way the whole time, then let's just go play ball. It’s another game. We always expect to play our best. We always expect to go out and execute to perfection. So let's go do it.”



Matchup to watch: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas vs. Eagles’ backup cornerbacks

It appears, on paper at least, that the Eagles did better than expected in containing Michael Thomas in their Week 11 blowout loss to the Saints. Thomas was held to four catches, 92 yards and a touchdown. In actuality, it took them double-teaming Thomas almost the entire game to only hold him to those figures. In that 48-7 defeat, Jim Schwartz dialed up some of the quirkiest coverages you’ll ever see — not only doubling Thomas, but also double-covering Alvin Kamara out of the backfield on the same play. The result was Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith going off for 157 yards on 10 catches.

Therein lies the problem with facing Drew Brees: He only needs a step of separation to burn your defense. In PFF’s advanced quarterback charting, we found that Brees completed 79.1 percent of his attempts when his receivers had only a step of separation — the highest figure in the league by 5.3 percentage points. The Eagles may have been able to get away with their ragtag secondary in the elements against Mitchell Trubisky, but that seems doubtful in the Superdome against Brees. We’ll likely find out very early on if the Eagles trust their corners to go one-on-one with Thomas, and how they hold up will go a long way toward deciding the game. — Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

