

From left to right, Springbrook wrestlers Dassaeve Jean, Pierre Jean, and Jean Mehul showing their Haitian pride. (Courtesy Rob Whittles)

Fans at Springbrook High School wrestling matches may be surprised to hear a slew of unconventional wrestling terms being called out from the coaches in the corner. Calls of ‘reté ba’ (stay low) and ‘pran pye’ (take the leg) mostly serve to conceal moves from opponents now, but these Haitian Creole phrases were lifelines for Dassaeve and Pierre Jean early in their wrestling careers.

The Jean brother immigrated to Montgomery County from Port-au-Prince, Haiti ahead of their freshman year in 2016 with their father, eight brothers and sister. Dassaeve and Pierre were encouraged to try out for the wrestling team their first year at Springbrook by Jean Mehul, another Haitian student.

“[After] I got to know them I knew we all loved soccer but I wanted them to try something different,” Mehul said. “I was [already] on the wrestling team with one of my friends who was also Haitian, so I talked them both into it.”

Mehul moved to Maryland with his father following the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, while his mother and rest of his family stayed behind in Port-au-Prince. Like the brothers, Mehul did not have experience wrestling before enrolling at Springbrook, but was drawn to it due to his admiration for martial arts.

For the brothers, the most difficult part of the transition to living in the U.S. was the language barrier, as neither spoke English upon entering school. Dassaeve joked that early on he had an easier time understanding Spanish than English due to its shared roots with Creole.

“I forgot all the Spanish now,” he quipped.

Dassaeve admitted that his first year he did not want to come to school for fear of experiencing isolation in social settings. The close-knit wrestling team gave Dassaeve and Pierre an athletic outlet and a judgement-free zone to practice their English.

“Sports helped me [the most]. I met the wrestling team and there are a lot of people in the room I [can] talk to,” Dassaeve said. ”If I say something wrong to them, I [can ask] ‘Is this how you say, blah, blah, blah,’ you know?

Sixth-year coach Rob Whittles said that Mehul would stand with the coaches during the brothers’ first season and yell out translated directions in Creole at matches. When Mehul was not there or Pierre and Dassaeve were traveling with the JV team, the coaches relied on a handwritten sheet of paper with about 15 English-to-Creole translations for wrestling moves.

“It’s kind of nice because [Jean] could yell loud and tell them exactly what to do without [opponents] having any idea what we were trying to tell them,” Whittles said.

While the Springbrook wrestling team is used to training first-time wrestlers — of the current team of 38, just four students had previous experience — the language barrier added a second layer of challenges.

While the brothers were prepared for the physical challenges of wrestling, learning moves became difficult when phrases lacked clear English-to-Creole translations. Pierre and Dassaeve also noted that it was difficult to understand referees at matches when they called penalties.

Whittles said that hearing wrestlers speaking different languages on the mat helps to foster an inclusive environment the team. According to data from Montgomery County Public Schools, nearly 18 percent of students at Springbrook are part of the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program.

“In years past I know the coaches had a heavyweight who only spoke Spanish, but they had other Spanish speakers on the team so that really helped him,” Whittles said. “I think having that many languages on the team encourages people to [try] out even if they don’t know English because someone will be there to help you out.”

In their second season as varsity starters, Pierre and Dassaeve have been pivotal to the Blue Devils’ success on the mat, boasting records of 15-3 and 14-3, respectively. Springbrook has a dual-meet record of 14-1, suffering its first loss of the season to perennial powerhouse Damascus on Saturday.

After nearly three years in the U.S., the brothers maintain a close connection with their home country, calling their mother regularly and attending a local church with other Haitians.

But while they live away from family, the brothers have found a new community as part of the wrestling team.

“Like for the team, I have a lot of friends,” Dassaeve said. “They are nice to me so it makes me feel happy when I am on the team, and the coaches [also] help me outside whenever I need it."