Bit by bit, the Bradley Center, home of the Milwaukee Bucks for 30 years, is coming down and one of the biggest bits, the steel roof, was demolished Sunday morning.

The small, perfectly timed explosions came off without a hitch at roughly 9 a.m. Central time, but did send debris into the street and created a huge cloud of dust. The Bucks, whose new home is the $524 million Fiserv Forum, called the blast a success.

One well-known Wisconsin native admitted that the sight made him “weirdly emotional.”

“So many moments that shaped my love for sports were in that building,” the Texans' J.J. Watt tweeted. “Chasing the blimp trying to catch tickets, watching Ray Allen light it up, begging for pucks before Admirals games and getting to play there myself as a kid. So many memories.”

The plan called for most of the roof to collapse into the old arena and that’s what happened, with the crash, according to the Milwauee Journal Sentinel, causing onlookers to feel the sidewalk shake.

The Bradley Center roof explosion in super slow motion! #Bucks pic.twitter.com/69ocqDkwst — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) January 13, 2019

“We were freaking out,” Katie Landry told the newspaper. “I have never seen anything like that before. I didn’t think it was going to be that high, big and loud."

The Bucks' new home opened over the summer and demolition of the old place is scheduled to be completed this summer. The purpose of bringing down the roof was to make it easier for workers to take it apart.

Read more from The Post:

Chargers vs. Patriots: Tom Brady, recovering from reported MCL injury, faces Philip Rivers and the Chargers one more time

The Chiefs and a preternatural Patrick Mahomes move on to the AFC championship game

‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady’: How the Patriots' 41-year-old quarterback relates to young teammates