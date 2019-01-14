

Jamorko Pickett goes against Xavier's Naji Marshall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Georgetown sophomore Jamorko Pickett needed just 65 seconds in Saturday’s double-overtime win over Providence to show how much he’s grown.

With 16:24 left in regulation and the Hoyas trailing by one, Pickett shifted into another gear. He thrust one lanky arm straight up in front of the Friars’ Alpha Diallo to secure his first block of the game, then turned and loped back downcourt so he was in position for his first offensive rebound of the game 23 seconds later.

Another block, a defensive rebound and Pickett’s first steal of the game followed in quick succession before he finally sunk into his chair on the bench for a brief rest. The Hoyas hadn’t scored during Pickett’s blitz, but neither had Providence. The forward from Washington had locked down Diallo, the eighth-best scorer in the Big East, and made sure the Friars came away fruitless in five straight possessions.

“Last year, there’s no way in heck I would have thought about putting [Pickett] on a primary scorer,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said after the game. “He’s done an outstanding job this year of stepping up and taking the challenge.”

With a career-high four blocks, a season-high three offensive rebounds and a steal, the 6-foot-8, 205-pounder with prodigious reach proved for the first time Saturday that he can hang defensively with the best of the Big East and set the tone for the team.

For Georgetown, Pickett’s defensive showing was well-timed. That aggressive, confident defense is a key part of the Hoyas' blueprint moving forward, and they’ll need it Tuesday against No. 15 Marquette (14-3, 3-1) and star guard Markus Howard.

Georgetown (12-5, 2-2) has experience going up against dominant scorers, including Campbell’s Chris Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer, Shamorie Ponds from St. John’s and Diallo.

But none of those guards can do what Howard does. The 5-foot-11 shooter from Arizona has scored 45 points or more three times this season, most recently in an overtime win at Creighton on Wednesday.

Howard dropped a school-record 53 points on the Bluejays, including 10 three-pointers.,Only Furman’s Jordan Lyons has scored more in a game this season, and that was 54 against Division II North Greenville.

“Somebody asked me last night, ‘Are you surprised?’” Marquette Coach Steve Wojciechowski said on a teleconference the morning after the game. “I think we’re passed the point of being surprised.”

Howard, a junior, is the fourth-best scorer in the nation, averaging 25.8 points, 43.9-percent shooting from the field and 44 percent on three-point attempts. He has failed to score in double figures just once this season, against St. John’s.

Even Red Storm Coach Chris Mullin chalked a little bit of that up to good fortune. Howard rebounded from that eight-point performance with two 26-point games and the 53 at Creighton.

“I think [it was] a lot of luck, actually,” Mullin said. “We had a nice game plan; it doesn’t always work against a kid like that. If he gets hot, he’s going to make shots even if you play good defense. We caught him on a good night — give ourselves some credit — but good offense beats good defense all the time, and he’s an incredible scorer.”

Georgetown opponents have averaged 100.9 points per 100 possessions according to the statistical website Kenpom.com, third-worst in the Big East, and Ewing has seen too many spells of lackadaisical defense.

Georgetown’s defense looks its best when it runs through both senior center Jessie Govan and Pickett, whose length can bother opponents in the paint event if he’s not guarding the primary scorer. Ewing said the difference between one half of poor defense and one of good defense Saturday was not technical adjustments, but rather, effort.

“Energy and effort,” Ewing said. “You’ve got to guard who you’re playing, and if you get beat, you have to have the belief that your teammates are going to step up and take charges.”

The Hoyas are tasked Tuesday with bottling a scorer who always has the green light to shoot. Wojciechowski credits Howard’s teammates for letting the guard sizzle and score without any jealousy or ill-will that throws off team chemistry.

Sometimes — it happened during the Creighton game — Wojciechowski sees a glint in Howard’s eye. That’s when he knows it’s time to simplify his play-calling.

“You’ve just got to go to [Howard], because what he’s going to produce as a player is going to be better than any play that you may run,” Wojciechowski said. “ … You just put the ball in his hands, and you try to allow him to create space in different ways, and trust him. That’s been, overall, a really good formula for us.”