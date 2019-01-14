

Andy Murray reacts during the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Andy Murray’s plan is to hang on until Wimbledon, to bid tennis a fond farewell at home, where his legendary status is secure.

But he acknowledged that the possibility existed that he couldn’t play on through a painful hip condition and his exit in the Australian Open came prematurely Monday. In the fourth hour of his five-set match with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, Murray bowed out with a gutsy 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 5-2 first-round loss that brought a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd at the Melbourne tournament.

“If this was my last match, as you say, it was an amazing way to end the game,” an emotional Murray said, with his mother recording the moment on her phone, “but it wasn’t enough tonight so congratulations to Roberto . . . Maybe I’ll see you again. I’ll do everything possible to try. If I do, I’ll need like a big operation and there are no guarantees to come back from it anyway. But I’ll give it my best shot.