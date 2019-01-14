

High-paced Wilde Lake has already tied their number of wins from last season. (David J. Kim/The Washington Post) (David Kim/Washington, D.C.)

At the beginning of each practice, Wilde Lake players sprint. They train with fast breaks. When Coach Deon Wingfield divides the team into two groups and has them compete against each other, the losing side has to run.

There’s rarely a time when the players stand or walk. Constant motion in practice is how Wingfield prepares the Wildecats for his up-tempo, press-and-trap system.

“It’s our identity,” said senior Marc Marshall, who leads the team in scoring with 20 points per game. “We don’t have the most height, so if we’re not running, we’re not using our strengths. Running fast breaks and running fast is what’s best for us.”

“Teams aren’t used to being sped up, which is really what we play,” point guard Trea Keys said. “We call it a chaos theory.”

Wilde Lake’s workouts have translated to success in games. The team is scoring nearly 25 points per game more than it did last year. Despite losing their most recent game to Reservoir on Friday, the Wildecats have the best record in Howard County (9-2, 6-1), and about halfway through the season they have already tied the number of wins from last year.

The emergence of Marshall has been one of the biggest factors in Wilde Lake’s transformation. The senior shooting guard has more than doubled his scoring output from last year, becoming an offensive threat the team needed.

“From Day 1 when Marc arrived here, he always had the talent. It just didn’t translate over to the actual games,” Wingfield said. “I thought junior year was going to be the year he was going to burst in to the scene. It didn’t happen as fast as we wanted to. but it’s starting to happen now.”

Marshall admitted that he let the team down last year with his lack of offensive burst. He has made up for it with his output this year. In a wide-open Howard County this season, Marshall knows he and the team need to keep running.

“Although we’re winning, we’re not blowing a lot of teams. It’s been very close,” Marshall said. “We can’t get complacent with what we’re doing right now because it’s going to be a dogfight every time we step on the court.”

- David J. Kim

Episcopal is a dangerous team in the IAC

At 7-5, the Episcopal Maroon might not seem like a daunting opponent, but be careful – that record is deceptive.

The IAC program has lost only to strong area programs so far this winter, and it has given more than one of those teams a scare. On Friday night, it picked up a signature win by handing Landon its first loss of the year.

All that is to say, if you’re not ready for Episcopal the team will run right past you.

Senior Xavier Johnson, a George Mason commit, leads a talented group of guards and wings that make up most of the roster. Johnson was a part of the 2015-16 Episcopal team that went 25-4 and won both conference and state titles. He was just a freshman role player then, but now he’s experienced leader and captain of a high-energy roster.

Coach Jim Fitzpatrick said his team feels most comfortable playing at a fast tempo. That way, it can start pouring in points.

“We want to be a team that plays at a high pace,” Fitzpatrick said. “That provides us the best opportunities to win.”

All five of the team’s losses this season came against ranked opponents. As a boarding school, Episcopal must play a more fragmented schedule than other programs because the students go home for two weeks at the end of December. The inability to practice during that time, plus some early injuries, has made for a frustrating start to the year.

“It does take a little bit of time to recalibrate at the beginning of January,” Fitzpatrick said.

The win over Landon came after a loss to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in which the Maroon nearly rallied back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. That ability to bounce back from the loss to the Saints and pick up win is what has Fitzpatrick feeling good about his team.

“The goal for any team is to be at your best in February, and I think we’re working toward making that happen,” Fitzpatrick said.

- Michael Errigo

Friendship Tech displays poise in win over rival

Friendship Tech’s gym in Southeast Washington was packed Saturday evening with players’ classmates, friends, teachers and parents there to watch the Titans’ rivalry game against Friendship Collegiate. It was the environment Coach Dwayne Shackleford wanted for his young team.

With eight underclassmen on its roster, Friendship Tech struggled in close games to start the season. But in a hostile setting, the Titans claimed a 54-48 win over Friendship Collegiate, which showed Shackleford the growth of his squad.

“It was a full house,” Shackleford said. “Our kids had never seen anything like that. Our young guys got a chance to get in that fire.”

Friendship Tech (7-7) won the D.C. Public Charter Schools championship last season but graduated four starters from that team, including forward Malik Miller, who averaged 23.3 points and 19.2 rebounds last year.

Shackleford scheduled private schools from around the area during nonconference play to challenge his inexperienced squad. Many players are competing together for the first time, so they’re developing chemistry and learning to raise each other’s intensity in practices.

Sophomore Jamiyl Kirkland led Friendship Tech with 19 points and 11 rebounds Saturday.

“It’s their time to get the experience they need,” Shackleford said, “so by the time they’re upperclassmen, they can lead us.”

-Kyle Melnick

Patriot’s offense overshadows defensive woes in win

Although things appeared to go well for Patriot against Gar-Field on Wednesday, Coach Sherman Rivers wasn’t pleased.

The Pioneers came up big offensively in their 77-69 win, but they struggled defensively, especially in trying to limit the Indians in the paint.

“The thing we’ve been doing well up until the last couple games was that we were really defending,” Rivers said. “We have to do a better job. We can score points, but obviously you have to defend when it matters.”

Despite the defense, the Pioneers (15-1) got big performances from senior guards Devon Parrish and Hagen Vandiver. Parrish had 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Vandiver added 16 points and four assists.

Patriot, which averages 72 points, will look to remain undefeated in the region Tuesday when it plays Osbourn (13-2), a solid defensive team that allows just 42 points per game.

-Sammi Silber