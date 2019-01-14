

Devante Smith-Pelly is featured in a new commercial for Paisano's. (Courtesy of ESB Advertising)

If, as has been speculated for weeks, Andre Burakovsky is dealt before next month’s trade deadline, the 23-year-old Capitals forward’s acting debut will go down as his greatest performance in Washington this season. While Burakovsky has only five goals and four assists in 38 games, he nailed his lines in a recently released commercial for Northern Virginia-based chain Paisano’s, which also stars Burakovsky’s Capitals teammate Devante Smith-Pelly.

Capitals players Karl Alzner and Tom Wilson, as well as Capitals TV analyst Craig Laughlin, have been featured in Paisano’s ads in previous years, but they shared the spotlight with D.C. athletes from other sports, including former Redskins Chris Baker, Pierre Garcon and Terrelle Pryor, and towering former Bullets center Gheorghe Muresan. This marks the first all-Caps commercial from Springfield, Va.-based ESB Advertising, proving that winning a Stanley Cup has its perks. Big time perks even.

[Caps surprise Maryland hockey team that defended teammate after racist taunts]

“You can order with their app, or online; Paisano’s is bringing it, big time,” Smith-Pelly and Burakovsky rhyme in the commercial, which debuted Friday.

“Big time” is inarguably less catchy than “Whatchu Want?,” but it’s still apt to get stuck in your head. The tagline actually debuted to little fanfare — and no mention on the D.C. Sports Bog — in the fall with a Redskins-focused commercial featuring Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Doctson, Daron Payne and Santana Moss. The ad promoted a buy one, get one free pizza deal on Sundays, which ESB Advertising founder Eiman Bassam said Paisano’s wished to continue after football season. Enter Burakovsky and Smith-Pelly, who Bassam reported were “amazing to work with.”



Andre Burakovsky with a big time burger. (Courtesy of ESB Advertising)

Read more on the Capitals:

On cusp of 1,000th game, Brooks Orpik’s biggest impact for Capitals was off the ice

Capitals' Braden Holtby practices after getting hit in the eye with high stick

’I think we’ve just got to get more competitive’: The Caps are worst in the NHL on faceoffs

After 14 years, two combat zones and a hat trick, a mission to find a beloved Nats cap