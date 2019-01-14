Check back at around 6:30 p.m. Eastern for a live video feed and updates from Clemson’s visit.

The Clemson Tigers, fresh from their Jan. 7 victory in the College Football Playoff national championship game, are scheduled to appear in the snow-covered capital Monday for a White House visit with President Trump.

Trump’s comments on the evening’s menu drew the early attention. As he prepared to leave the White House for Joint Base Andrews and a flight to New Orleans for a speech, Trump told reporters that the visit was happening, “subject to the weather.”

“I think we are going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it,” he said of a potential fast-food smorgasbord. “It will be interesting. I would think that’s their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens.”

Trump had announced the visit Friday in a tweet, writing, “what a game, what a coach, what a team!” Players and Coach Dabo Swinney are scheduled to appear with the president at around 6:30 p.m. Eastern, with the team arriving around 4 p.m.

I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

Clemson beat Alabama, 44-16, earlier this month, earning a repeat trip to the White House. The Tigers also visited in June 2017 after beating Alabama in the national championship game that January. About 180 people were part of that trip, according to reports, with a smaller group visiting the Oval Office.

“All of you played with such tremendous heart and determination. You never, ever gave up,” Trump said then. “You can never give up in life. And it all paid off. With your grit and resolve, you proved one of the most important truths in life: that success is about how hard you are willing to fight in order to overcome and in order to win.”

“It was a good reflection of what most people saw us do this year, which was come together as a team to accomplish one big goal — not just for us but the whole Clemson community,” Clelin Ferrell said then, according to ESPN. “It was good to hear that from somebody as big as him, the president of the United States, so that was just a great feeling to have that type of recognition from somebody like him.

“Being an athlete, a lot of times you don’t get to sit back and look at the accomplishments you’ve had, but today has been a great day because we got to eat White House food — oh my gosh — it was finger food. It was probably the best finger food I ever had. Shrimp, it was good, but just soaking it all up and just enjoying the moment you worked hard for.”

