As training camp nears, D.C. United is working to fill slots on two rosters: the remaining gaps on the first team and several places on a new second-division squad.

The two attackers picked in the third round of the MLS draft Monday probably fall into the latter category.

United selected Vermont’s Leandro “Geo” Alves and California’s Shinya Kadono with the 62nd and 72nd overall picks, respectively. Both posted good numbers in their senior seasons this past fall — 10 goals and four assists by Alves, 12 goals and two assists by Kadono — and could vie for first-team roster consideration.

More likely, however, they will end up at Loudoun United — the USL team owned and operated by the D.C. organization — and seek to earn their way to the main squad. Loudoun will debut in March and, when a 5,000-seat stadium is completed this summer, play home matches in Leesburg.

“We’ll bring them in and evaluate them,” General Manager Dave Kasper said, “and see where they fit into the system: With D.C. United, Loudoun United or none of the above.”

United has yet to hire a head coach for Loudoun — former D.C. midfielders Richie Williams and Marcelo Sarvas, and Venezuelan Richard Paez were in the mix — and is just beginning to assemble a roster.

First-round pick Akeem Ward, an outside back from Creighton, would probably benefit from regular playing time at Loudoun. Homegrown signing Antonio Bustamante, an attacker from William & Mary, is almost certain of beginning his career there. Maryland center back Donovan Pines would probably also start at Loudoun if he signs a homegrown contract with the D.C. organization.

Alves, a native of Cape Verde who attended high school in Rhode Island, was a member of the New England Revolution’s youth academy but wasn’t offered a homegrown contract, freeing him for selection in the draft. After two years at junior college, he recorded 19 goals and nine assists in two seasons for the Catamounts.

Alves, 23, would take a valuable international roster slot on the first team.

Kadono, who will turn 22 his month, was born in Japan and is a U.S. citizen. He scored 19 goals the past two seasons at Cal and earned Pac-12 first-team honors in 2018.

United did not own any picks in the fourth and final round of the draft.

Meantime, the club is attempting to resolve several lingering issues on the primary roster:

>> Midfielder Yamil Asad, who was on loan last year from Velez Sarsfield, is not certain of returning as talks with the Argentine side drag on. Last winter, United wasn’t able to strike a deal until after training camp started. It’s possible he does not return to MLS until the summer. Partly in anticipation of these problems, United acquired Lucas Rodriguez on loan from Argentine club Estudiantes.

>> Trade talks continue involving goalkeeper David Ousted, the odd man out after the acquisition of Chris Seitz and Earl Edwards Jr. as Bill Hamid’s backups.

>> The team needs to acquire a proven striker to back up Wayne Rooney; a potential starting right back; and a center back who would compete for a starting job.

United is also seeking to extend the contract of Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta, whose deal expires after the 2019 season.

Players are scheduled to report to training camp next Monday in Washington before beginning workouts in earnest a week later in Clearwater, Fla. United is in the process of finalizing preseason friendlies ahead of the March 3 season opener against reigning champion Atlanta United at Audi Field.

