

Guard Isabellah Middleton has been a focal point of Tuscarora's seven-game winning streak. Middleton averages 26 points per game. (Photo courtesy of Michael Newkirk) (Bill Vocke)

Tuscarora found itself in a strange situation Friday against Briar Woods, unable to rely on its top scorers because of foul trouble. Thanks to sophomore guard Alyssa Cabessa, the offense carried on just fine.

Cabessa carried the offense, putting up a career-high 20 points to lead the Huskies to a 64-56 victory over the Falcons.

“We knew she would have an impact on this group; we didn’t necessarily know how or why,” Coach Michael Newkirk said. “Up until [Friday’s] game she was our spark off the bench. We started her last night and she was able to step up to the plate… she trusts the process and she’s coming around.”

The Huskies’ are used to leaning on junior guard Isabellah Middleton, who averages 26 points per game. But they’ve shown depth, with nice contributions from senior guard Rosi Santos, freshman Claire Troiano and freshman Lea Lesho, who went 4-for-5 from three-point range in the win.

The Huskies (11-2, 4-1) have seven straight wins and are tied for second in the Potomac District with Potomac Falls (12-2, 4-1), who they will face Tuesday.

“We understand Potomac Falls is going to be coming in with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence and we need to make sure we can dictate pace,” Newkirk said. “If we’re able to dictate pace with defensive pressure and schemes, it will put us in a great position for success.”

-Sammi Silber

Maret, playing with a full roster, is young and talented

Last year, the Maret girls' basketball program had six players. Not just six players on varsity — six players in the entire program. No JV team. The Frogs played some games with just five players available and finished a few with four. Unsurprisingly, they went 5-18.

This season, an influx of young players has the Frogs playing with not only a full roster but also a renewed sense purpose. With 10 players on varsity and a full JV team, Maret has started the year 10-3 and is undefeated in the IAC.

“This year we really have a group of players that are as passionate about basketball as I am,” Coach Monique Liddell said.

Six of the varsity team’s players are freshman, a few of which had experience playing last year. At Maret, a K-12 school, Liddell can see what kind of talent she has in the pipeline.

“I’ve been waiting for this group to get to ninth grade,” she said with a laugh.

But a young squad comes with challenges. Liddell said the team doesn’t have experience in some in-game situations, something that is both good and bad. They’re not necessarily ready for some moments, but they won’t shy away from them either.

The roster lacks size and an inside presence, but the team has plenty of guards and wings that know how to score. Liddell said her focus this season has been forming the team’s youth and talent into a cohesive unit.

“I try to get them to buy into team,” she said. “Because when it counts this season, we’ll need to make it together.”

-Michael Errigo

Oxon Hill’s Warren notches 1,000 points

About seven years ago, when Oxon Hill Coach Devone Williams met guard Iyanna Warren through Amateur Athletic Union, Warren barely stood 5-feet. Still, Williams could tell Warren would develop into a strong player because of her work ethic.

Williams’s prediction has come true over the past four years while Warren has impacted the Clippers’ varsity team. On Friday night, during Oxon Hill’s 56-17 win over Potomac (Md.), Warren, a Howard signee, scored her 1,000th career point.

“She scored 1,000 points,” Williams said, “but we still don’t feel like she shoots enough.”

Williams said freshmen occasionally make his varsity team, but he said few make as large of a difference as Warren did during the 2015-16 season, when she averaged a team-high 9.8 points per game.

Williams said Warren has made better decisions over the past four years, developed into a sharpshooter and become a coach on the floor. Warren, now 5-foot-3, helped Oxon Hill qualify for its first Maryland 3A semifinals in 2017.

“The biggest jump came from sophomore year to junior season,” Williams said. Last year, Warren commanded the Clippers to a 23-2 record.

With all five starters back from last season, Oxon Hill (7-2) has Maryland 3A title aspirations.

-Kyle Melnick

Howard relying on new playmakers in county title pursuit

Despite having won four of the past five Howard County championships, Howard faced uncertainty heading into this season. The team lost its top three players and entered the year without any seniors.

“We really didn’t know what to expect with a new cast of characters,” Coach Scott Robinson said.

Those new characters have exceeded Robinson’s expectations so far. Three players are scoring in double figures, headlined by freshman Gabby Scott who is averaging nearly 14 points and nine rebounds.

Scott is the lone 6-footer on the team, with the second tallest player 5-7. As a result, Robinson has been forced to change his scheme to suit his personnel. Instead of attacking to the basket often, he relies on crisp ball movement to open up shots.

“It’s been a fun team to coach in that aspect because we don’t have an inside game,” he said.

The strategy has worked, with the squad stacking up nine wins, though it lost a heartbreaker to River Hill in the final seconds Friday. But for a young squad, a close loss can lead to good things.

“There’s so many teams that are capable of beating us. I wouldn’t say we’re favored by any stretch,” Robinson said of his team’s track record. “Certain things you can control, but you can’t control other people’s expectations.”

-David J. Kim