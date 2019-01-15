

Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence loads his plate with fast food hamburgers at the White House's celebration of the Tigers' College Football Playoff national championship title. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

No, Trevor Lawrence never said the following:

“President Trump got all our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had. Then we go see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue collar party.”

Instead, the Clemson freshman quarterback said of the White House celebration the College Football Playoff national championship (via TMZ Sports):

"It was awesome. We had McDonald’s and everything. It was good!”

Trump greeted the Tigers on Monday night with a gourmet fast-food spread. He purchased McDonald’s sandwiches, including Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish, and more options from Wendy’s, Burger King and Domino’s pizzas.

The president called the spread, “great American food.”

Players loaded white china plates with the meal, which was set on a table with gold candelabras and silver saucers filled with dipping condiments. A breakdown by The Washington Post estimated Trump spent $2,911.44 on the meal, half of it at McDonald’s.

And, at least for the Tigers, the entrees went down with rave reviews. Lawrence lauded the fare to Clemson fans standing outside the White House. Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, now an Internet meme, lovingly stacked boxes of Big Macs on his plate.

“They loved it. They lined up,” South Carolina state Rep. Bruce Bannister told the State newspaper.

“They all grabbed several [burgers] off the table,” Bannister said of the players. “They all recognized this was a chow line and they were lining up, filling it up.”

But Tuesday afternoon, the fake quote attributed to Lawrence spread on social media. Pasted below a photo of Lawrence celebrating Clemson’s national championship victory over Alabama, with the title of “Clemson QB speaks out to defend America,” it circulated mostly in far-right extremist circles on Twitter.

Lawrence refuted the image in a tweet, saying he never made those remarks and the trip to the White House was, “awesome.”

I never said this by the way... I don’t know where it came from.



However the trip to the White House was awesome! https://t.co/dhYzZpSNUD — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 15, 2019

I made a mistake. Someone sent me the meme. I didn’t fact check. That’s on me. pic.twitter.com/UGoBiVJZT1 — Cloyd Rivers Burns (@CloydRiversBurn) January 15, 2019

