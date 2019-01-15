

Drew Brees (9) talks with Saints Coach Sean Payton, right, and offensive coordinator Pete Charmichael, during Sunday's playoff win over the Eagles. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has seen it all from Sean Payton. He has seen everything, good and bad, that they’ve done since arriving together, quarterback and coach, in a rebuilding city in 2006 to try to upgrade the fortunes of its woebegone football team.

So when Payton does something like, say, dial up a fake punt from his own 30-yard line with the New Orleans Saints’ season on the line in a playoff game, and then press his luck even further with a fourth-and-goal pass play later on the same serendipitous drive, Brees knows to not be surprised. He knows all that goes into it. He knows the method, and he knows that it is not madness.

“It’s a calculated risk,” Brees said. “It’s not like we’re just flying by the seat of our pants out there.”

Indeed they weren’t, and the Saints will play in their third NFC title game of the Payton-and-Brees era this weekend in large part because of the right coaching buttons pressed by Payton. The Saints survived to host the Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday because Payton sensed his team needed something big, something to change the direction of the game, while trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by two touchdowns in the second quarter of last Sunday’s conference semifinal at the Superdome.

So Payton ordered up and fourth-and-one run out of punt formation by his do-everything ace, Taysom Hill, because veteran special teams coach Mike Westhoff thought it would work. Never mind that botching the play could have put the Saints on the verge of a 21-0 deficit and would have put a season with Super Bowl possibility that much closer to extinction.

“Each one of those is kind of calculated,” Payton said. “Mike felt good about the look we were receiving. I trust Taysom a lot.”

Hill ran for a first down. And when Brees threw a fourth-down, two-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to finish that extended possession, the Saints were on their way to 20 straight points, a 20-14 triumph over the Eagles and this Sunday’s meeting with the Rams.

“We’ve been aggressive all year,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said that evening in the Saints’ locker room. “So expect nothing less.”



Taysom Hill and the Saints celebrate their successful fake punt against the Eagles. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

It was a bold move by Payton on a big postseason stage, but it wasn’t his boldest move on the biggest stage. That came, remember, when the Saints pulled off a successful onside kick to open the second half of their Super Bowl triumph over the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl to close the 2009 season.

“Just that whole mentality of, ‘Hey, we’re gonna fake a punt.’ Or, ‘We’re gonna kick an onside kick.’ Or whatever it might be,” Brees said Sunday, “it definitely develops a mind-set amongst our team.”

At a time when Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have the New England Patriots in a remarkable eighth straight AFC championship game, it is easy to overlook the greatness of what Payton and Brees have accomplished together in New Orleans. In December, they became the NFL’s second-winningest coach-quarterback combination — behind Belichick and Brady, ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula and Dan Marino — of the Super Bowl era. Now they seek their second Super Bowl appearance (and victory) in tandem.

They joined the Saints as the team returned to New Orleans following its vagabond 2005 season away from the city that had been ravaged by Hurricane Katrina. Payton was the Bill Parcells discipline chosen to succeed Jim Haslett. Brees was the quarterback working his way back from a serious shoulder injury, displaced by Philip Rivers in San Diego and left to sign with the Saints because the Nick Saban-coached Dolphins chose Daunte Culpepper over him. They immediately transformed the Saints — the ‘Aints, the franchise that inspired its devoted but long-suffering fans to show up wearing bags over their heads — into winners, a sudden and unexpected source of civic pride.

Payton is a genius at designing offenses; the Saints have ranked first or second in the NFL in total offense nine times during his coaching tenure. Brees has become a certain Hall of Famer who has five 5,000-yard passing seasons on his career resume, compared to six such seasons for all the other quarterbacks in league history combined.

They have endured much together. Payton sat out the entire 2012 season as punishment by the NFL for his role in the Bountygate scandal. There were three straight 7-9 seasons from 2014 to ’16. But now the Saints are back in the NFC championship game for the first time since the Super Bowl-winning season.

“We’ve gotten close,” Brees said. “We’ve had a couple other points where I thought we’d be back here. But yeah, it just goes to show how difficult it is. And so we can appreciate that opportunity.”

Last season, it seemed at the time, might have given Brees another shot at the Super Bowl. The Saints had bolstered their defense and had a running game, with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, to go with the passing of Brees to standout wide receiver Michael Thomas. But just when the Saints were about to advance to the NFC title game, calamity struck for them with the “Minneapolis Miracle” and their last-second playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

They have shrugged that off and returned to the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Brees passed up a chance to be a free agent last offseason and re-signed. There were some win-now roster moves, such as a draft-day trade to move up for pass rusher Marcus Davenport and the in-season acquisition of cornerback Eli Apple. This time, the postseason luck has been better. Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had a pass slip through his hands Sunday that led to an outcome-sealing interception by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“I just know this: If you do things the right way long enough, good things happen,” said Brees, whose 40th birthday is Tuesday.

This week brings a rematch with the Rams of a captivating regular season meeting won by the Saints, 45-35, at the Superdome.

“I love the opportunity that we have to play that game here in front of our home fans,” Brees said. “We’ve always said the regular season puts you in position to have these opportunities.”

