

The Raiders still could return to the Oakland Coliseum for one last season, though there are obstacles. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would to see the Raiders resolve their 2019 stadium situation by “early January, February.” Well, we’re now squarely in that time frame and there doesn’t seem to be an answer in sight.

To recap: The Raiders plan to leave Oakland and move into their new Las Vegas stadium for the 2020 season. They reportedly had a written agreement to play one more season at the Oakland Coliseum, their longtime home, in 2019 but also could void that deal if local officials filed a lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL over their pending move. That’s exactly what happened. Last month, the city of Oakland filed its lawsuit against the team and the league, alleging antitrust violations and breach of contract, so the Raiders pulled their $7.5 million lease offer to play in the Coliseum next season.

That left the team in something of a jam. Considering the team’s plan to keep their 2019 home base at team headquarters in Alameda, Calif., the most logical move would simply be for the Raiders to play their seven home games — they’ll give up one to play abroad in the NFL International Series — at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers home in Santa Clara, Calif., but owner Mark Davis has long been opposed to that. There has also been talk about the Raiders playing at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the home of the baseball Giants but a stadium that has hosted football games in the past, or at one of the various college football stadiums in the Bay Area. Or London. Or Los Angeles, though that city already is home to two other NFL teams. Or San Diego, which has a stadium but no team. Everything is apparently in play except San Antonio, which Davis has ruled out.

[The London Raiders? Soon-to-be-homeless team may spend 2019 ‘across the pond.’]

The Coliseum Authority will meet Friday to discuss the latest developments, whatever they may be. Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN that he will not be in attendance, calling any reports to the contrary “absolutely false.”

Nevertheless, the Coliseum apparently still is on the table, and time is running out. The NFL schedule usually comes out in mid-April, and league officials will need to know where the Raiders are playing well before then.

"Yes, there still is a possibility that an agreement can be reached,” Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority, told the Bay Area News Group on Monday. “[I’m] not sure what the odds are but still possible.

“Once the Raiders have completed all their research on other places, we will sit down and talk one last time,” McKibben added.

