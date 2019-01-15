

Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) fights his way to the basket against Wisconsin defenders. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Against Wisconsin on Monday night, the Maryland men’s basketball team seemed poised to buck its recent trend of needing late-game heroics to pull out victories over its Big Ten opponents. This time, there was no slow start the Terps needed to overcome. The Terrapins built an 18-point halftime lead and stayed comfortably ahead well into the second half.

But after Wisconsin trailed by as many as 21 and still found itself behind by 18 with less than 10 minutes left, the Badgers started to find their stride offensively while the Terps could not hit a shot. Wisconsin took a one-point lead with 2:01 remaining, and suddenly Maryland required that late breakthrough after all.

Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 44 seconds left, and Maryland survived, 64-60, at Xfinity Center for its sixth consecutive victory. When asked if he has had a player with Cowan’s propensity to hit shots like these, late in close games with the shot clock winding down, Coach Mark Turgeon jokingly asked, “Do you remember Melo Trimble?”

“Those are the ones he makes,” Turgeon said of Cowan’s game-winner. “He makes them. It was terrific.”

The Terps went more than 10 minutes without a field goal before Cowan’s three from the top of the key, and they made only three shots from the field in the final 17:47. All three came from Cowan. Turgeon said his team was stagnant, while the Badgers played smart defensively as they climbed back into the game.

“It’s the worst feeling,” Cowan said of watching his team’s lead slip away. “It just feels like a play just needs to be made, but it’s also like you don’t really want to make a play because you just want the time to hurry up and go by. It was just one of those nights.”

After Darryl Morsell made 1 of 2 free throws with 33 seconds left to put Maryland ahead by three, Wisconsin had the ball with a chance to tie. A failed defensive switch left Nate Reuvers wide open at the top of the key, but his potential tying shot in the final seconds rimmed out.

[Barry Svrluga: Maryland basketball is coming together and moving up in the Big Ten]

Maryland (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), which moved into the Associated Press top 25 all the way to No. 19 earlier Monday, had to weather long stretches of the second half without forward Bruno Fernando, who picked up his fourth foul with 9:19 to play and finished with 10 points in 22 minutes.

“We play a lot through Bruno and we didn’t have him,” Turgeon said. “Thank God we had the big lead.”

Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) faced a similar issue when senior big man Ethan Happ also earned a fourth foul, but Reuvers helped carry the Badgers with 13 points in the final 10 minutes and scored a team-high 18 points overall. Happ averaged a double-double entering the matchup with 20 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, but Maryland managed to hold him to just 10 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes.

Cowan led the Terps with 21 points, going 11 for 13 from the foul line including seven made free throws in the final seven minutes. Cowan had just two points on 1-for-8 shooting in the first half.

Maryland freshman Eric Ayala notched 11 points, including three three-pointers, and fellow freshman Jalen Smith also scored 11. Smith responded well after his worst performance of the season three days earlier in a win over Indiana. Against the Hoosiers, Smith missed all nine shots he took, scored just two points and didn’t play well on defense either.

Maryland started Monday’s game with energy and accuracy. The Terps took a quick lead with early threes from four different players. By the time Wisconsin took a timeout just after the half’s midpoint, Maryland led by 12. Wisconsin made just two of its 17 shots in the final 14 minutes of the half, but the Terps suddenly went cold, too. Neither team scored over the last 4:08 of the half, and Maryland took a 33-15 lead into halftime.

“Everybody’s saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got to start games better,’” Turgeon said. “I mean, I would rather finish them better, right? Come on.”

And that’s when the Terps struggled Monday. Wisconsin made 11 three-pointers in the second half and slowly began to take advantage of Maryland’s lackluster offense. Cowan finally came through late, and the Terps preserved their winning streak as they await their next test.

“I told our team after the game, ‘Just because there’s a number in front of our name now doesn’t mean that we’ve just conquered everything,’” Turgeon said. “This is one heck of a league. … Just to get another one is terrific for us.”

Read more from The Post:

Coaching both men’s and women’s basketball is rare. How Richard Barron did it is amazing.

‘We have everything that I like’: Trump serves fast-food feast for Clemson’s White House visit

Jalen Hurts is visiting Maryland as transfer talk about Alabama QB heats up