The Australian Open has barely begun and already we have a breakout star. And this one isn’t even human.

She’s known as Qai Qai (pronounced kway kway) to Alexis Olympia Onhanian Jr., the 16-month-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and to more than 88,000 people who follow her misadventures on Instagram. Often clad in a tutu with a cast sometimes spotted on one of her limbs, she and Olympia are best buds. Williams and Ohanian (the Reddit founder who seems to have a lot to do with the IG account) gleefully call themselves Qai Qai’s grandparents, but, for Williams, Qai Qai is no mere toy.

“I wanted her to have a black doll,” Williams told reporters after winning her first-round match Tuesday against Tatjana Maria. “Growing up, I didn’t have that many opportunities to have black dolls. And I was just thinking, like, I want her first doll to be black. And her heritage, obviously she’s mixed, she’s Caucasian and black, but I feel like that was her first doll and I said her second doll would be Caucasian.

“I definitely want to always teach her love and teach her just basic human — humans should always have love for each other, no matter what color they are.”

Qai Qai (@realqaiqai as she is known on the Gram) has been living it up.

Someone thought it would be cute to let her try her hand at camerawork.

But mostly she just hangs out with Olympia, which means that stuff literally happens.

During Williams’s matches, Olympia can be spotted hanging out with her father, too, at courtside and Qai Qai (named by Serena’s nephew) always seems to be along for the ride.

“Spending a lot of time with my daughter. I think that’s the priority for me,” Williams said. “I feel like literally every moment I get I practice, and then I go home. It’s kind of what I do in Florida. I train and I go right home and I spend the rest of the day with my daughter. . . . For now, as a working mom, I feel guilty and I understand that that’s normal, but — and these are years I’ll never get back. I just try to spend every moment that I can when I’m not working with her. And for me that’s super important.”

Read more from The Post:

His career in jeopardy, Andy Murray bids an emotional farewell with first-round Australian Open loss

'We have everything that I like’: Trump has a fast-food menu for Clemson’s White House visit

The eyes have it: New Jets Coach Adam Gase is a viral sensation because of his facial expressions

Unranked Syracuse stuns No. 1 Duke in overtime in Cameron Indoor Stadium