

Margie Yeager, back left, with her husband, Michael Sriqui, their three sons (Jonah, Adrian and Gabriel) and au pair, Micqueala Wilhelm. (Courtesy of Margie Yeager)

As a long-suffering D.C. sports fan, Margie Yeager may have still been riding high off the thrill of attending the Capitals’ Stanley Cup victory parade when the NBA announced last June that the Wizards would play the Knicks in London on Thursday. How else to explain why Yeager’s immediate reaction was to book travel plans?

In 2018, Yeager and her sports-obsessed family attended games for the Nationals, Orioles, Capitals, Wizards, Redskins, United, Valor, Kastles, Mystics and Spirit. Seeing a Capital City Go-Go game is already on Yeager’s bucket list for this year, but first, she and her husband, Michael Sriqui, and their three young sons will travel more than 7,000 miles to see the Wizards play their first regular season game outside of North America.

“It seemed crazy, but fun,” Yeager said in a phone interview. “Our summer vacation was to go to the Stanley Cup [finals and parade] in D.C., so we’re making our winter vacation the Wizards in London. Why not?”

Yeager and her husband have both been to England before, including for the 2012 London Olympics before they had kids, but this trip represents a first for the D.C. area natives.

“We’ve never traveled to follow a sports team before, so this is definitely our craziest adventure,” Yeager said. “The Wizards are terrible, but I think the kids will get a big kick out of it. I think we might be the only people actually from America at the game, but we’ll see . . . My friends all think I’m absolutely crazy.”

The game, which will be played at the 20,000-seat O2 Arena in southeast London, will be considered a home contest for the Wizards. It’s the NBA’s ninth regular season game in England’s capital city since 2011 and the third involving the Knicks, who have the second-worst record in the league. Tickets to the game sold out shortly after going on sale to the general public in October, so Yeager purchased seats on the secondary market. As of Tuesday morning, the get-in price for the uninspiring matchup was roughly 100 pounds, or $125.

Tough double OT loss, but feeling excited for our nutty family vacay this week to see @WashWizards play in #London. #DCFamily #nbalondon pic.twitter.com/tYjlDcjXc0 — Margie Yeager (@myeager4) January 13, 2019

Yeager, an education policy analyst, said she considers the Wizards her third favorite team behind the Nationals and Capitals in her personal hierarchy of D.C. teams. Her husband remains loyal to the Orioles. For better or worse, the couple passed down their love of D.C. sports to their kids — 5-year-old Jonah, 4-year-old Adrian and Gabriel, who will turn 2 in March.

“We take our kids to games pretty much every weekend,” Yeager said.

The family is leaving for London on Wednesday, along with their au pair, and will spend a week abroad. D.C. Public Schools are closed the first three days of next week, so the kids will only miss a couple of days of school. Other than going to the Wizards game and an Arsenal soccer match, and visiting her husband’s aunt, Yeager said there’s not a whole lot on her family’s itinerary.

“We have no plans,” she said with a laugh. “We’re showing up in London. It’s a fun city. We’ll take the kids to some museums and parks, but it’s going to be a very low-key vacation other than our sports. There’s a solid chance this is a total disaster in terms of the travel and planes and everything else, but my kids really love sports. We have a Wizards flex season ticket package, so we’re not crazy enough to go to every single game, but we’re big fans.”

And just crazy enough to fly to London for a regular season game.



Margie Yeager with her family at the Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade. (Courtesy of Margie Yeager)

