

Antonio Brown isn't going to not respond on Twitter. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown is again stirring things up on social media, feuding with seemingly every user who mentions him, while the Steelers' leadership continues to contemplate what to do with the prolific pass catcher who is reportedly uninterested in wearing the black and gold any longer.

Pittsburgh team President Art Rooney II told reporters (via ESPN) the Steelers are “not closing any doors” but “there aren’t many signs out there” that Brown will rejoin the team. He also mentioned that the Steelers haven’t officially opened any trade discussions. Meanwhile, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians, who was the Steelers' offensive coordinator during Brown’s rookie and sophomore seasons, said Brown was acting like a “diva.”

Brown recently removed references to Pittsburgh and the Steelers from his social media accounts and seemingly has shown an inclination toward the 49ers as a potential offseason destination in tweets and Instagram exchanges. Those moves may have contributed to Arians assessment of Brown, who took umbrage with the coach’s comments and let it be known online.

In response to Arians, he wrote, “He didn’t draft me he drafted [Emmanuel Sanders] same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien.”

He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019

Brown was referring to Sanders, who spent the past two weeks as a guest analyst with NFL Network. The Broncos receiver began his career alongside Brown in Pittsburgh and told NFL Network, “I feel like Antonio brought it on himself,” and described some of Brown’s actions as the “ultimate disrespect” to the franchise.

He called Brown’s appearance at the Steelers' season finale, during which the wide receiver was on the Pittsburgh sideline wearing a fur coat and sweatpants, “100 percent wrong.”

Sanders tweeted back at Brown that his comments weren’t personal.

@AB84 😂😂😂😂 you know damn well I didn’t travel to LA to talk about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 16, 2019

Brown hinted later that he had an interview coming that would explain his falling out with the team and other figures around the league.

He has not talked to Steelers' personnel since the end of the season, Rooney said. Brown argued with a teammate ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup, skipped the Saturday walk-through and was benched the game against Cincinnati.

He tweeted Wednesday that he thought the team felt “indifferent” about him.

Clearly they feel indifferent about me seeing all these reports the big interview coming! watching my teammates, fans and organization show me how they really feel! Stay Woke https://t.co/CSHNsVI74Q — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019

“I would have liked to have the opportunity to talk to him and understand where he is. Maybe that happens at some point,” Rooney said. “I’m very disappointed in where we are and what happened and don’t have a lot of good explanations for it as we sit here today.”

The situation with Brown only adds to ongoing drama within the organization. Pittsburgh still needs to decide on the future of running back Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the 2018 season in hopes of staying healthy and securing a larger contract as an unrestricted free agent. But because Bell never reported to the team, the Steelers still hold his rights.

Coach Mike Tomlin also is due for an extension — the team typically signs him in two-year increments — but after a year of locker room turmoil and missing the playoffs, Rooney said his contract will be a subject for more offseason discussion.

“I have to say when you miss the playoffs, nobody gets absolved — coaches, players, scouts, front office,” Rooney said. “Everybody knows we need to be better, including Mike. There are no disagreements in the organization about that.”

