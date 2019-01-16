

Kyler Murray was predicted to be an early first-round pick in some recent NFL mock drafts. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

Kyler Murray has a major decision to make: pursue a career in professional baseball or football? The unusual position the Heisman Trophy winner finds himself in has become the talk of the sports world (apart from a certain White House fast-food feast, that is), eliciting a torrent of opinions on which path makes the most sense.

One person well-positioned to offer his take is Deion Sanders, considering that he not only played both sports professionally but in some of the same years. Despite being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though, Sanders suggested recently that Murray opt for the diamond over the gridiron.

“If I was in his shoes, I’m picking up the baseball bat, and I’m not looking back,” Sanders said Monday on ESPN.

[Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft amid reports he wants more money from Oakland A’s]

On Tuesday, the network’s Mike Greenberg provided an opposing point of view, positing that because Murray plays quarterback, the NFL makes for “the safer decision, financially.”

Murray was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the ninth pick in the first round of last June’s MLB draft as an outfielder, but he was allowed to return to the University of Oklahoma’s football program to play out his junior season, his first there as a starter after sitting behind the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, Baker Mayfield. Murray dazzled for the Sooners, piling up over 5,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns, and he has piqued the interest of NFL scouts, despite being notably undersized for his position at a listed 5-10, 195 pounds.

That relatively small frame was cited by Sanders, who also played outfield in stints with the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. The only athlete to appear in a World Series and a Super Bowl, Sanders won an NFL title with both the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys as a standout cornerback, and he also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.

“I don’t think he realizes the ridicule you go through once you declare and say, ‘I’m going to be a football player,' ” Sanders said of Murray. “Now, people start talking about your height, your size, what you can’t do — he hasn’t dealt with that yet.”

From his own experience, Deion Sanders advises Kyler Murray to choose baseball. pic.twitter.com/Ouq6UBQyKi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2019

Some suspect that Murray is even shorter than 5-10, but he declared for the NFL draft on Monday, setting up a huge decision in mid-February, when he may well have to decide whether to report to spring training for the A’s or prepare for the NFL’s draft combine later that month. If he opts against baseball, Murray would have to return the bulk of his $4.66 million signing bonus to Oakland, but he could make more than that right away if he is a first-round pick in the NFL, as some anticipate, and he has been reportedly negotiating with the A’s and MLB officials to increase his compensation and keep him with that sport.

If Murray chooses football, his ability to translate his skills, including elite running ability and a strong arm, to the pros will be scrutinized, in addition to his stature. However, he’s no sure thing as a baseball prospect, either, particularly since he didn’t play the sport in 2015 and 2016 and made a lackluster return in 2017 before showing enormous promise last year.

“He was over-drafted [by the A’s], so there’s some skepticism in terms of him being a slam-dunk major league player,” an anonymous NFL executive told Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. “You guys see the [ninth] pick and assume he’s got this long baseball career ahead of him. That’s not guaranteed at all. And right now, today, I think there is probably more evidence that a football career is his better guarantee.”

That certainly was the position taken by Greenberg on his ESPN show, “Get Up!” Claiming that there has “never been a safer or more profitable time” to be a quarterback, Greenberg said that 21 NFL quarterbacks made at least $15 million last year, compared to 12 MLB outfielders, and that 30 percent of active quarterbacks have made at least $30 million, compared to 15 percent of outfielders.

Even expected career length, generally thought to be very much in baseball’s favor given football’s injury rates, pointed to the NFL for Murray, according to Greenberg. He claimed that the average career length of NFL first-rounders at any position is nine years, while “only about half” of MLB first-round picks out of college end up playing more than three seasons in the major leagues.

Greenberg also asserted that football scouts who say Murray “can’t play at his size” are “the same geniuses who told us Baker Mayfield couldn’t play in a pro-style offense, and that Lamar Jackson should be a wide receiver.” Both the Browns' Mayfield and the Ravens' Jackson shined as rookie quarterbacks after being first-round picks last year, and Murray’s decision may come down to how confident he is of also going that early in the draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported recently that NFL executives “believe Murray is ‘magic’ ” and that he could be a first- or second-round pick, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio claimed that an NFL general manager told him via text that the ex-Sooner would be a first-rounder. Several recent mock drafts have placed him high in the first round, including one by Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller that had Murray going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the seventh overall pick, as did one by SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, while CBS Sports’s Ryan Wilson gave Murray to the New York Giants at No. 6.

One thing was clear to Sanders: given the demands of mastering the nuances of quarterback at the NFL level, Murray could not do as he did and play football and baseball concurrently. “Life won’t allow him to, this game won’t allow him to, at his position,” Sanders said.

Referring to baseball, which he played professionally for a total of nine seasons, none in a full-time capacity, Sanders expressed “regret” that he “didn’t give it more.” However, he noted that his 15-season football career resulted in enshrinement in Canton, saying with a chuckle, “I’ve got a gold jacket in the closet. I’m straight.”

Both Sanders and Greenberg agreed that Murray, as the latter put it, “should obviously do whatever he believes will make him happiest.” The ESPN host added, “Kyler, do your thing. Keep proving them wrong, and congratulations, because through all of your hard work, you have put yourself in a position that even the most elite athletes could only dream about.”

“I think he could do whatever he wants to do — he’s that kind of athlete,” Sanders said.

Read more from The Post:

After Trump serves fast food, Ayesha Curry invites Clemson to her restaurant for a ‘real feast’

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence says White House fast-food meme is fake food news

Brian Dozier had more lucrative offers, but Nationals were ‘the best fit’