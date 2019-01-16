

Jalen Hurts, show with Alabama in the national championship against Clemson. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will transfer to Oklahoma after considering Maryland. Hurts announced his decision Wednesday in an article on the Players' Tribune.

Hurts, who led compiled a 26-2 record as a starter for the Crimson Tide, will be eligible to play immediately because he has already received his degree.

At Alabama, Hurts worked with Maryland Coach Michael Locksley, who had been with the program since 2016 and was the team’s offensive coordinator last season. But that relationship did not outweigh what Oklahoma offered. Sooners Coach Lincoln Riley has produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, both of whom transferred to the school.

In the Players' Tribune story, Hurts thanked Alabama for his years there and said, “So to my about-to-be family in Norman, I truly appreciate you for bringing me on board.”

Hurts visited Maryland’s campus Friday and attended the Terrapins’ basketball game against Indiana. The quarterback sat with Locksley, and a couple times, the student section chanted, “We want Jalen!”



Hurts with Maryland Coach Michael Locksley during a visit to the College Park campus last week. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Hurts served as the Crimson Tide’s backup this season as Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa led his team to the national championship game. When Hurts started his freshman and sophomore seasons, he led Alabama to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. During the 2018 national title game against Georgia, Alabama Coach Nick Saban benched Hurts in favor of Tagovailoa, a freshman at the time who led the Crimson Tide to the win.

This season, however, Hurts stepped in to lead Alabama past Georgia in the SEC championship after Tagovailoa was forced from the game by an ankle injury.

Maryland will likely begin next season with Tyrrell Pigrome as its starting quarterback. Quarterback Kasim Hill started the first 10 games for Maryland last season before he tore his ACL during the Terps’ game against Indiana. Pigrome, who also played sparingly in the games Hill started, finished out the year as Maryland’s starter.

In 2018, Hill completed 49.4 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards, while Pigrome completed 55.2 percent for 561 yards. Maryland finished the year ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten with 141.3 passing yards per game, ahead of only Rutgers.

Hurts, a dual-threat quarterback, threw for 2,780 yards as a freshman and 2,081 yards the next year. As a sophomore, Hurts threw for 17 touchdowns and just one interception. Both years, he also had more than 800 rushing yards.

