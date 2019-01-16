

Shaq Lawson is one of the 64 Bills. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that the Buffalo Bills' season didn’t go quite as hoped. Western New York’s finest wrapped up a 6-10 record after starting out 2-7 — closing strong, but not strong enough. Even a Week 17 rout of the hated Miami Dolphins no doubt served as little consolation.

For the team’s loyal fans, braving the early winter weather to root the Bills on, it was another season of disappointment. But few people could have been as disappointed with where the team ended up than the 64 players currently on Buffalo’s roster, including players on reserve and those who closed out the season with injuries.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

The current Bills include 17 rookies, though, on average, the players have been playing in the league for nearly four years. At the outside end of the experience range is defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who retired after the Dolphins win but still appears on Buffalo’s roster. He ends his career after 183 games at the ripe old age of 35. (On average, the 64 Bills are 26 years old. Williams was one of the oldest members of last year’s team.)

Williams is a Louisiana State University product, as is cornerback Tre’Davious White, whose strong season was one of the team’s highlights. Though not to hear him tell it; in December he explained that he’d found the season “frustrating” because he wasn’t performing as well on pass defense as he’d hoped.

Not included among the 64 Bills is Vontae Davis, who earned probably the team’s most media attention this year by retiring — in the middle of a game.

That particular game was a 31-20 loss to the Chargers. The Chargers hold a particular resonance for Bills fans: The last time the team won a championship was in 1965, defeating San Diego 23-0 to conquer the American Football League before its merger with the NFL.

The first time that Buffalo won a championship in the AFL? Look at the ’64 Bills.

Note: On Wednesday activists passed out fake versions of The Post at locations around D.C. The paper pointed back to a website, mocked up to look like ours. And on that website was an article titled, simply, “A look at the 64 bills.” We figured that such an article might as well exist on our actual site, and that is the sole reason this does.

