At first, Brenda Frese was a bit worried about Taylor Mikesell.

It’s not often that a player, much less a freshman unaccustomed to the wear and tear a long college basketball season, rises at 5 or 6 a.m. every day to make 500 shots (if it’s a game day) or 1,000 (if it’s a practice day).

It’s the type of routine Frese usually only sees during the offseason, not in the middle of Big Ten play. Yet before every game, Mikesell, Maryland’s second-leading scorer, goes to the locker room and sits for an hour after the team meal, gets her ankles taped as quickly as possible, puts on her uniform and shoots until she makes — makes, not puts up — 500 shots.

“Extremely a worry,” Frese said with a laugh when asked about learning of Mikesell’s routine, which began in high school. “I subscribe to the theory that work plus rest equals success, but I think as we’ve been able to monitor her throughout the season, you start to realize just how she’s built, the strength and stamina that she has.”

A freshman from Massillon, Ohio, Mikesell has started every game this season for the ninth-ranked Terrapins and has been metronomic in her production.

She is averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent (50 of 119) from beyond the three-point arc. She leads the Big Ten in three-point baskets, and even more impressive to Frese is that there was no drop-off between nonconference and league play.

“There’s no wall, which is quite interesting with how hard her routine is,” Frese said. “She’s a machine, to be honest … I liken Taylor a lot to Kristi Toliver in the fact that you’re always shocked when she’s misses.”

As Maryland (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) readies for Thursday’s game at No. 17 Michigan State (12-4, 2-3), which happens to be the only team in the Big Ten with a better three-point shooting percentage than the Terps, Mikesell said Wednesday that her steady production boils down to mental preparation.

Her shooting motion is second nature — the 5-foot-11 guard won a national three-point shooting contest her senior year in high school, after all — but it’s important that Mikesell gets the rush of confidence that comes with seeing the ball go through the hoop before every practice and game.

The second part of maintaining her mental stability is that Mikesell doesn’t let her three-point shooting define her, even though she can’t remember that last game in which she didn’t make a three.

“I pride myself on my shooting, but I don’t live and die by it,” Mikesell said. “So it’s like, if I’m not going to make one, I can find another way to help the team . . . that’s the best thing about being a multidimensional player.”

Mikesell knows it’s easier said than done to keep an even keel as a freshman and as a shooter — two types of players that are prone to experiencing slumps. Mikesell’s classmate Shakira Austin, the 6-foot-5 center who makes up the other half of Maryland’s dynamic freshman pair, experienced what she called “a Big Ten lump” at the start of conference play.

Austin, who’s been named the Big Ten freshman of the week five times this season, averaged just 3.0 points and 7.7 rebounds over her first three conference games after averaging 10.6 points and 11.9 rebounds in nonconference play.

As a big, Austin had a different type of physical adjustment to contend with compared to Mikesell during Big Ten play.

“Sometimes it’s easier for guards, because you’ll meet that athleticism in nonconference play,” Frese said. “For bigs, you don’t see that a lot [during nonconference], except for a select few games.”

What lifted Austin out of her funk was the type of mental work Mikesell depends on. She got more used to going up against bigger, stronger bigs in the Big Ten, but after starting off with three poor games in league play, she had to fix her confidence, as well.

“Initially, I didn't know how to deal with this,” Austin said. “I had a rough couple weeks, I didn't talk to anybody at first.”

Frese called Austin into her office after those first three games and told her a story about Crystal Langhorne, who won the 2006 NCAA title with Maryland and the 2018 WNBA league title with the Seattle Storm.

“It's psychological,” Frese said. “She had three offensive rebounds in the first three games and I finally brought her into my office and shared a story about Crystal when she went against Sylvia Fowles for the first time and got shut down, and how the best of the best players here, when they get shut down or hit a wall, they get back up and compete even harder. For me, it was dialing her back into her talents and, let's just get on the glass.”

Austin refocused and grabbed 25 rebounds over the two most recent games. She had seven blocks against Michigan on Saturday that gave her 48 for the season, five away from breaking the program freshman record that Langhorne set in 2005.

“Really, they just had to bring my confidence up,” Austin said, “just tell me they believed in me.”

